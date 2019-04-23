Morphy's amasses high-powered auction arsenal of extraordinarily rare and historically important firearms for April 24-25 auction

DENVER, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Auctions will host a 1,267-lot auction of extraordinarily rare sporting and collector firearms on April 24-25 at the company's flagship gallery in southeastern Pennsylvania. Many of the entries are historically important, such as a superb Russian M11 Purdey-type shotgun presented in 1959 to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev; or come with provenance from prestigious collections, among them the single-shot and target rifle estate collection of Francis "Brownie" Brown (1931-2018).

Russian M11 Model, 12-bore shotgun presented to Nikita Khrushchev in 1959, Purdey-type action, inscribed to mark the commencement in 1959 of the 21st session of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union. Estimate $150,000-$225,000 Springfield Trumpeteer Model 1783, .45-.55 caliber trapdoor carbine, forensically confirmed as a match to one of only 10 cartridges found on the Custer Battlefield (1876 Battle of Little Big Horn), soldier identified as John Martin of Company H. Estimate $90,000-$140,000

The Khrushchev M11 Model is a 12-bore shotgun with Purdey-type action and is inscribed to mark the commencement in 1959 of the 21st session of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union. Khrushchev is an iconic figure of 20th-century history who was known for his hardline politics during the Cold War Era and Cuban Missile Crisis. Engraved to the highest of standards, the shotgun is regarded as the most important 20th-century Russian gun in existence. Its estimate is $150,000-$225,000.

An exceedingly rare and highly select pair of 1924 Westley Richards .410-gauge SXS Best Droplock miniature "Hummingbird" guns are so named for their multicolored gold inlay with lavishly engraved images of hummingbirds. The plaque inside the original fitted case is engraved "23 Conduit St. London Gun Makers By Appointment to HM The King." A most exceptional offering, the lot is estimated at $110,000-$160,000.

Another highlight with a UK connection is the factory-documented special order Winchester Model 1876 .50 caliber Express short rifle made for the British Commonwealth trade, with 1860 and 1866 patents. Factory-engraved by John Ulrich, whose name is microscopically stamped on the gun, it features masterfully executed flourishes and foliate scrollwork. This very rifle is shown on Page 243 of The Winchester Book by George Madis. It is accompanied by a factory letter and will cross the auction block with a $90,000-$110,000 estimate.

One of the most historically significant American guns in the sale is the Springfield Trumpeteer .45-.55 caliber trapdoor carbine that was forensically confirmed as a match to one of only 10 cartridges found on the Custer Battlefield (1876 Battle of Little Big Horn). The soldier who carried the gun that fired cartridge known as specimen "707" was identified by the Custer Battlefield Firearms Identification Project as John Martin. This corresponds with the name "J. MArTIN," which is crudely carved on the left side of the forestock, and the "H" – presumably for "Company H" – carved on the left side of the buttstock. A highly important firearm, it carries a $90,000-$140,000 estimate.

Ranking right at the top, alongside the Custer Battlefield gun, is an extremely rare Winchester Model 1866 gilded rifle. A .44 Henry caliber example with factory deluxe 4X wood stock, it is magnificently engraved with the image of an Indian hunting buffalo on horseback, with his bow and arrow drawn. "The beauty and important subject of the engraving on this rife make it a true Winchester collector's prize," said Tony Wilcox, Morphy Auctions' Firearms Division expert. "On top of that, it was formerly in the collection of Robert M. Lee, which only adds to its outstanding provenance." Estimate $75,000-$150,000

There are plenty of exceptional choices for collectors of military firearms, including machine guns, whose supply has become quite limited to private collectors. A 1944 German-manufactured Gustloff MG-42 machine gun with Nazi proofs comes with a sizable array of accessories and should make $35,000-$50,000.

