Morphy's July 12-14 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction Follows Four-century Timeline with Rare and Important Weapons and War Relics

Featured: After Rembrandt Peale portrait of George Washington, Met-exhibited 17th C. boy's suit of armor, 17th C. royal guard's spear, WWII weapons, six Purple Hearts

DENVER, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's July 12-14 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction serves as a grand showcase for 1,471 lots of expertly vetted antique and vintage weapons and relics, many with prestigious provenance. The premier selection follows a four-century timeline, starting with 17th-century weaponry and traversing major wars through the modern era. In addition, there are sporting arms and ammunition; 55 swords, 25 cannons, Native American weapons and more.

After Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860), unsigned circa-19th-century portrait of George Washington in his Continental uniform. Paper tag on verso notes painting was relined and restored in 1931 by Hannah Horner Field, Upper Darby, Pa. Framed size: 25 x 29in. Estimate $70,000-$100,000 German three-quarter suit of armor for a page (boy), circa 1620, hand-forged, highly attractive with a naturally blackened patina. Ex Bashford Dean and Selden collections, exhibited in 1931 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, auctioned in 1943 at Parke Bernet as part of Harriet M. Dean estate collection. Estimate $30,000-$60,000

From days of old when knights were bold, and sometimes very young, comes an exceptional circa-1620 German hand-forged three-quarters suit of armor scaled for a page (boy). It was previously held in both the Selden and Bashford Dean collections, and was exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000

A 17th-century long-shafted spear known as a partisan displays decorations for the Guard of Friedrich August I, Elector of Saxony, King of Poland and Grand Duke of Lithuania. Crested and cyphered for the timeframe 1694-1697, its estimate is $6,000-$10,000.

America's first commander-in-chief, George Washington, is attractively depicted in his Continental general's uniform in an unsigned circa-19th-century portrait after Rembrandt Peale (1778-1860). At age 18, Peale painted Washington from life and copied the famous original portrait 79 times during his life, completing the last one in 1859. The stately artwork is estimated at $70,000-$100,000.

A desirable .54-caliber Kentucky long rifle attributed to Leonard Reedy (active 1810-1837) of Berks and later Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, bears all the earmarkings of a Reedy production. A well-provenanced gun, it is estimated at $5,000-$10,000.

Morphy's will also offer a fine array of Civil War swords, muskets, bayonets, pistols and carbines from both the Confederate and Union armies. Of special note is a Tiffany & Co., Model 1860 cutlass-style presentation sword inscribed to Lt Colonel Horace A Manchester of the 1st Marine Artillery. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000

Colt fans will be well served with more than 200 entries reflecting the Connecticut company's illustrious history of arms production. A matching-numbers Colt .45-caliber Single Action Army revolver, serial number 19920, is accompanied by a factory letter confirming its 1875 shipment. Estimate: $3,000-$4,000

An extensive selection of World War I and World War II firearms, swords, uniforms, medals and memorabilia includes German, American, British and Japanese items. Morphy's is honored to offer six servicemen's Purple Hearts, including one from the career archive of Marine Corps pilot Grafton S. Stidger, who was killed in action.

The many excellent World War II-era pistols include a Mauser Banner Swedish-contract test-trials Luger, one of only 30 chambered in 7.65 x 25mm Parabellum and fitted with 4-inch barrels. With matching numbers, it is marked 1939. This exact gun is depicted in The Borchardt & Luger Automatic Pistols by Sturgess and Gortz, and comes straight from Sturgess' own collection. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000

An exceptional and highly sought-after semi-automatic rifle, the Swiss SIG PE57 was manufactured for commercial sale and imported into the USA in extremely limited numbers during the 1980s. The matching-numbers rifle, Serial No. PE 3305, displays all appropriate markings and Swiss proofs. With provenance from the collection of esteemed NFA firearms enthusiast JR Moody, its estimate is $10,000-$15,000.

Morphy's July 12-14, 2022 Collectible Firearms & Militaria Auction will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, with all forms of remote bidding available including live online through Morphy Live. Questions: tel. 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Web: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880, [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions