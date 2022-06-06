Morphy's June 8-10 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction Features 75 Art-glass Lamps Including Extraordinary Tiffany Studios 'Poppy' with Rare Favrile-glass Base

Other highlights: choice Amphora pottery, bronzes, silver, cylinder & disc music boxes; collections of antique sleigh bells, figural & mechanical canes, napkin rings, wedding bells

DENVER, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A fine and decorative arts selection of incomparable quality awaits bidders at Morphy Auctions on June 8, 9 and 10. The gallery is at its shining best, with rare and beautiful objects at every turn, including 75 leaded and stained-glass lamps, 100 pieces of art glass, 100+ paintings, 50 figural bronzes, 50 lots of silver, and 30 pieces of coveted Amphora pottery. Additionally, there are 30 cylinder and disc music boxes; 15 bird boxes, and long-held collections containing 100 figural napkin rings, 80 antique hand-blown colored-glass wedding bells; 50 figural and mechanical gadget canes; and the acclaimed Don and Mary Ann Livingston collection of antique sleigh bells. On day three, Morphy's will unveil a sumptuous array of fine jewelry plus 30 pocket and wristwatches. Bid at the gallery, absentee, by phone or live online via Morphy Live.

Tiffany Studios table lamp with 20in conical leaded-glass shade in 'Poppy' motif exhibiting the very highest standards of Tiffany artistry. Astounding colorway and complex composition. Exceptionally rare base with 16 iridescent Favrile-glass balls as supports for the telescoping stem. Tiffany stamps to both shade and base. Estimate $350,000-$450,000 Demetre Chiparus (Romanian, 1886-1947), 'Civa,' cold-painted and parcel-gilt bronze on illuminated onyx base, signed and stamped, French, circa 1928, 21¼in high x 14½in wide by 9½in deep. Illustrated in 'Chiparus: Master of Art Deco' by Shayo, 1993. Estimate $100,000-$150,000

The June event includes not only 25 exquisite Tiffany lamps but also 50 pieces of Tiffany decorative glass and metalwork. Towering over the entries is a highly important Poppy leaded-glass table lamp that is expected to sell well above the $400,000 mark.

"Only Tiffany's most highly skilled artisans could have produced a design like this one," said Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. "We've had nonstop enquiries about it. Seasoned collectors know it goes above and beyond even Tiffany's uncompromising standards."

The 20-inch conical shade is a complex masterpiece executed in rich purples, greens, browns. Its stunning and exceptionally rare bronze base has 16 iridescent Favrile-glass balls supporting the telescoping stem. This once-in-a-lifetime showpiece is estimated at $350,000-$450,000.

The June 9 session includes 40 lots of exotic Amphora designs led by an Eduard Stellmacher horned-dragon vase of a type illustrated in the references Monsters and Maidens: Collectors Edition (Vreeland) and The House of Amphora (Scott), as well as the 1905 Stellmacher catalog. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

One of the unquestionable stars of the decorative arts category is a Demetre Chiparus cold-painted and parcel-gilt bronze figure on an illuminated onyx base titled Civa. The signed, circa-1928 bronze is pictured in Alberto Shayo's 1993 reference Chiparus: Master of Art Deco. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Many genres are represented in the selection of American, European, Latin American, and Asian paintings. The pleasing variety includes a late-19th/early 20th-century George Gardner Symons (American, 1861-1930) oil-on-canvas titled Winter Landscape, $20,000-$30,000; and Wai Ming's (Chinese, b. 1938-) photorealistic oil-on-canvas titled Fish Girl, $10,000-$30,000. A beautiful Guy Carleton Wiggins (American, 1883-1962) oil-on-panel painting of a steamboat crossing New York Harbor comes to auction with a $15,000-$25,000 estimate.

A top choice among the antique cylinder music boxes is a Paillard Longue Marche interchangeable cylinder player with six 19-inch cylinders and a matching table for cylinder storage. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

The June 10 session glitters with estate diamonds and gemstones set in high-karat gold or platinum. A pair of signed/numbered circa-1920s Cartier platinum and diamond drop earrings (approximately 4.68ct diamond weight) retains the original Cartier display-case box. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000. A prized men's steel and 18K gold Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Chronometer Ref. 116523 with a 40mm case is boxed with papers and additional links. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000

All forms of bidding will be available, including in person at the gallery, absentee, phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Preview jewelry by appointment only. Enquiries: 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy, 877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions