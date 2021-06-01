Morphy's Presents Exceptional Fine and Decorative Art, Luxury Watches, Jewels, Tiffany Lamps, Coins, Silver and Bronzes, June 8-9

DENVER, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Tiffany lamps and silver designs, luxury watches, exquisite gems, and decorative art of uncompromising quality adorn Morphy's gallery in anticipation of a June 8-9 auction featuring more than 2,500 expertly curated lots. The auction will commence at 9 a.m. ET each day. Those who cannot attend in person may bid absentee, by phone or live via the Internet through Morphy Live.

Molded and gilded-copper weathervane depicting full-bodied standing Massasoit Indian with bow and arrow atop directional arrow with molded zinc arrowhead. Made by Harris & Co., Boston, late 19th century. Estimate $200,000-$400,000 Tiffany Studios stained-glass Belted Rose table lamp, the shade displaying a belt of multicolored pink, red and white flowers; patinated bronze and yellow damascene Favrile decorated base. Double signed. Estimate $80,000-$100,000

Overseeing the luxe array of goods is a New England classic: a molded and gilded-copper weathervane depicting a full-bodied standing Massasoit Indian with a three-feather headdress, holding a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other. Created in the late 19th century by Harris & Co., Boston, this stunning production gleams with its high percentage of original gilding. "It is unquestionably one of the best of all known original examples of an early American weathervane," said Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions. The stately figural vane is expected to reach $200,000-$400,000 at auction.

More than 80 lots of antique lamps will be offered, including rare and desirable designs by Tiffany Studios. A Tiffany Daffodil table lamp with mottled yellow flowers and green foliage exhibits some of the deepest and most outstanding colors seen in early-20th-century stained glass. Its reticulated Pineapple body is a work of art in itself, with blow-out green glass within a bronze webwork. Auction estimate: $120,000-$160,000. Another premier entry is Tiffany's stained-glass Belted Rose table lamp. Its shade is encircled by a band of vibrant pink, red and white flowers; sitting atop a patinated bronze and yellow damascene Favrile-decorated base. Estimate: $80,000-$100,000.

It is extremely uncommon for a large, original Keith Haring ceramic to reach the marketplace, so aggressive bidding is expected when a 15½-inch Haring vase covered with many of the artist's iconic motifs crosses the auction block at Morphy's. Profusely decorated overall, the vessel includes depictions of Haring's crawling baby, dancing man and other visuals in an eye-catching medley of blues, pinks and greens, accented in black. The vase is signed "K. Haring" twice under the base, alongside an encircled plus sign. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

Morphy's sales are known for their luxury timepieces and fine jewelry. The June event will showcase 50+ select wristwatches and pocket watches from some of Switzerland's most admired brands, including Patek Philippe, Rolex, Omega, Ebel and Tag Heuer. Among the top highlights is a gentlemen's platinum A Lange & Sohne 1815 limited-edition wristwatch, Ref. 233.025. It is No. 362 of only 500 that were produced and is triple-signed and fully hallmarked. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000.

A dazzling array of jewelry set with fiery diamonds and other precious gemstones awaits bidders at the June 8 session. Of superlative quality, a platinum ladies' ring features an emerald step-cut Natural Fancy Light Yellow 6.19ct diamond set in 18K yellow gold. It is surrounded by 48 near-colorless, round, brilliant-cut diamonds with a total weight of 1.02cts. It comes with an EGL USA Colored Diamond Report, EGL USA Gem ID Card, and UGS Appraisal Report citing the value. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000.

