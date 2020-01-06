Morphy's Presents The Susquehanna Collection of Antique Furniture, Historical Firearms, Decorative and Fine Art in Jan. 16 Single-Consignor Auction

DENVER, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 16, Morphy Auctions will launch its 2020 roster of gallery events with the 220-lot sale of an extraordinary Pennsylvania collection. Dubbed "The Susquehanna Collection," the unique assemblage of furniture, decorative and fine arts, Kentucky long rifles, powder horns and accoutrements was astutely amassed by a private collector over a 40-year period. Its contents reflect the pride and incomparable level of craftsmanship that typified 18th- and 19th-century firearms, furniture and everyday objects produced in the low-lying settlements alongside the Susquehanna River, in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York.

Exceptional and important pair of American Revolutionary War flintlock officer's pistols, each inscribed for its original owner: 'Robert Roberts 1775.' Ex collection of R.H. Coleman, president of Remington Arms Co. Extensive documentation. Estimate $50,000-$100,000 Circa 1510-1520 composite Maximilian suit of armor, assembled in the early 1920s from period pieces (some of royal provenance) by Met curator Dr. Bashford Dean, first president of the Arms & Armor Society. Estimate $75,000-$150,000

"There is no match for the quality of artistry and craftsmanship that emerged in the Susquehanna region," said Morphy Auctions' president, Dan Morphy. "From gunsmiths to cabinetmakers, the bar was set very high. This collection is a time-stopping showcase for what those talented artists and artisans produced, as well as additional family treasures imported from Europe."

It would be nearly impossible to find finer or more illustriously provenanced 18th-century flintlock pistols than one particular pair to be auctioned by Morphy's. Made circa 1770-1780, the silver-mounted guns are signed "Swietzer" and are attributed to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, locksmith who died in 1788 but appeared on local tax rolls as early as 1760. The pistols were previously in the collections of John S. duMont and Joe Kindig Jr. Together with a sizable archive of supportive ephemera, the guns are estimated at $50,000-$100,000.

Another pair of exceptional flintlock pistols comes from the American Revolutionary War period, with each gun dated and marked for its original owner, "Robert Roberts 1775." Roberts served in the militia and participated in several engagements in Maryland, plus the battles of Brandywine and Germantown in Pennsylvania. While owned by R.H. Coleman, president of Remington Arms Co., the pistols were featured in a 1972 issue of The American Rifleman. With extensive documentation, photos, letters from former owners, and early sales receipts, the coveted guns could reach $50,000-$100,000.

Perhaps the finest long arm in the collection, an exceptional flintlock Kentucky rifle with the Pennsylvania State Seal on its patchbox, is attributed to Jacob Kuntz (1780-1876), who has been described by gun connoisseurs as being in a class of his own. Kuntz was born in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley and trained in Allentown. While the rifle from the Susquehanna Collection was made during the time Kuntz worked in Philadelphia, its design shows many Lehigh characteristics. "This rifle is undoubtedly one of the finest Kuntz ever made," Morphy remarked. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000.

During the American colonial period, the hallmark of an upscale Pennsylvania residence would have been Philadelphia mahogany furniture, such as the elegant circa-1750 Queen Anne dressing table estimated at $30,000-$50,000; and a circa 1770-1775 Chippendale games table, $20,000-$40,000. An extremely rare circa-1810 neoclassical brass and ormolu mounted mantel clock made for the American market by Dubuc (Paris) depicts George Washington beside a monument. Estimate: $40,000-$80,000.

An important early-16th-century Maximilian suit of armor is similar to an example shown in Of Arms and Men: Arms and Armor at the Metropolitan 1912-2012 (publisher: Metropolitan Museum of Art). It was assembled by Dr. Bashford Dean, first president of the Arms & Armor Society and first curator of the Arms & Armor Gallery at The Met. Dr. Dean used period elements in the suit of armor's assembly, including components from the collections of Carl, Prince of Prussia; and the Princes Radziwill, Nieswiez Castle, Lithuania. Estimate: $75,000-$150,000.

Learn more online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Stoltzfus

877-968-8880

231865@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morphy Auctions