Morphy's Shines Spotlight on Rare Antique Toys, Banks and Out-Of-This-World Space Toys in Sept. 24-25 Auction

DENVER, Pa., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Morphy Auctions is one of America's largest and busiest auction houses, with a year-round calendar of sales in many categories, the Pennsylvania-based company launched its business in 1997 with a specialty in fine antique toys and banks. Their enduring leadership role in the toy community has been paid back handsomely with a loyal worldwide following of antique and vintage toy, bank and figural cast-iron collectors who never miss their sales.

Postwar Japanese 'T.V. Space Patrol' futuristic tin friction car with astronaut driver and rotating video camera under plastic dome. Original pictorial box and tissue wrap. Estimate $3,000-$5,000 Kyser & Rex (Philadelphia) 'Roller Skating' cast-iron mechanical bank. Estimate $80,000-$120,000

Morphy's next big toy, bank and doll event will take place at their gallery on September 24-25, with all forms of bidding available, including absentee, by phone, or live via the Internet through Morphy Live. More than 1,500 lots are entered, including 200+ mechanical and still banks, 200+ boxed Marx and Buddy 'L' pressed steel vehicles, over 150 trains, 150 advertising figures, a sweet selection of more than 100 candy containers, and so much more.

Among the many prized cast-iron mechanical banks in the sale is a circa-1880 Kyser & Rex (Philadelphia) Roller Skating bank. When a coin is placed in the slot on the roof and the lever is pressed, skaters glide to the rear of the rink, and a male figure presents a wreath to a little girl. The Roller Skating bank is one of the most coveted of all mechanicals, and the one offered by Morphy's is in excellent to near-mint condition. To compare how its value has climbed, a Roller Skating bank probably could have been purchased for around $2,000 in the 1960s. The estimate on Morphy Auctions' example is $80,000-$120,000 – and it will sell, as it would make a dream addition to any advanced collection.

Another phenomenal bank is the Henry Hart 'Presto' cast-iron mechanical that is the very same example shown on Page 208 of the reference book Mechanical Banks, written by Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. This very rare bank carries a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$60,000.

A broad array of antique cast-iron doorstops includes animal, human and fantasy forms. From the animal world, the subjects include a stag, squirrel, white owl, rabbit, bear eating honey, turkey, penguin, pelican and various other birds. Among those depicting humans, a leading lot is a Judd Co., production titled "The West Wind," numbered "1253" and estimated at $3,000-$6,000.

Nineteenth-century cast-iron horse-drawn toys will take the spotlight, as well. A classic 26-inch Carpenter's "Tally Ho" depicts a four-horse team pulling a coach with seven passenger figures. The pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$20,000.

A 1959 brunette Barbie is beach-ready in her sleek black-and-white striped swimsuit and cat's-eye sunglasses. The doll is in excellent condition and comes with a pedestal, original Mattel box and Barbie booklet. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

An extremely rare postwar Japanese "T.V. Space Patrol" is friction-operated and has an astronaut driver under a sky-blue clear plastic bubble top. As the eye-catching sky blue and cream-colored vehicle moves forward, a video camera rotates under the cockpit dome. It comes with an out-of-this-world bonus: its original, ultra-rare pictorial box. Watch it sail out the gallery door for $3,000-$5,000.

More than 150 trains by Ives, Marklin, American Flyer, Lionel and other manufacturers will be parked at Morphy's and awaiting new destinations. Included in the mix are several coveted Voltamp productions. A group lot comprised of three early Voltamp passenger cars (a No. 2107 Elizabeth Pullman car, No. 2105 dining car, and No. 2140 Hansa observation car) is estimated at $2,000-$4,000.

For more information or to bid online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

223175@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morphy Auctions

Related Links

http://www.morphyauctions.com

