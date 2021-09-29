Morphy's to Roll Out 1,100+ Premium-Grade Advertising Signs, Gas Pumps & Globes, and Railway Rarities at Oct. 3-4 Automobilia, Petroliana & Railroadiana Auction

DENVER, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting array of antique and vintage automobilia, petroliana and railroadiana is revved up and ready to power across the auction block at Morphy's Lancaster County, Pennsylvania gallery on Sunday and Monday, October 3 and 4. All remote forms of bidding will be available for those who cannot attend in person, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live.

Rare and outstanding Bruinoil & Bruin Gasoline double-sided die-cut tin flange sign, circa 1920s, Butler Oil Co., Butler, Pa. Likely new/old stock and one of the best of all known examples. Estimate $35,000-$50,000 Rare and exceptional Mohawk Gasoline circular porcelain neon service station with Native American graphic and original cast-metal mounting stand. Produced in the 1930s for Mohawk Oil Co., Bakersfield California. 9.0+ condition. Estimate $80,000-$120,000

More than 1,100 premium-quality lots will be offered, including 471 gas/oil signs, 59 gas pumps and 53 globes; 40 branded product cans, and much more. A special highlight of the October 4th session is a private collection of approximately 50 breathtaking neon signs led by two different designs touting Mohawk Gasoline, and a 134-inch-long porcelaipn "torpedo" sign from Bob McDorman Chevrolet, a legendary Ohio dealership founded in 1965. In addition, there are 397 golden-era railroadiana lots that run the gamut from functional items such as colored-glass lanterns, locomotive steam whistles and ornate fire gongs to scarce and pristine signs representing storied railroad lines.

Many of the colorful petroleum signs in the October sale are from collections that were established decades ago. Absentee bidders are already lining up to vie for a Bruinoil and Bruin Gasoline double-sided die-cut tin flange sign with the image of a ferocious bear with its mouth agape. The circa-1920s sign was produced for Butler Oil Co., of Butler, Pa., and based on its exemplary condition, is likely from new/old stock. Estimate: $35,000-$50,000.

A double-sided Good Gulf Gasoline & Supreme Auto Oil service station advertising sign has an appealing primitive look that collectors really go for. In an unusual black and red color scheme, it has bright, clean milk glass lettering on each side and illuminates beautifully. Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

Morphy's gallery is aglow with neon colors from a stellar selection of signs advertising various car manufacturers, gasoline brands, service and parts retailers and gas stations. Leading the group is a fantastic Mohawk Gasoline circular porcelain neon service station with the image of a Native American brave, mounted on its original cast-metal stand. Made in the 1930s for Mohawk Oil Co., of Bakersfield California, it is in 9.0+ condition and estimated at $80,000-$120,000. A different Mohawk neon sign, double-sided with a bullet shape, is on target to reach $20,000-$35,000.

A statement piece for any collector's man cave or hobby room, a massive double-sided "torpedo" porcelain neon dealership sign for Bob McDorman Chevrolet dealership in Ohio exhibits beautifully illuminating bright pink neon on each side. Estimate: $25,000-$40,000.

Those who like movement with their neon might steer their bidding toward a United Service Motors porcelain and neon advertising sign that depicts an early open-top car in profile. When the sign is activated, the neon around the car's tires "spins," rendering the illusion of a car in motion. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

A very rare Wayne Boyle Dayton Model #1950 clock-face gas pump in excellent condition, with a milk glass clock face on both sides, is set to hit $15,000-$30,000. A highly desirable 1930s Marland Aviation Gasoline (Ponca City, Okla.) gas pump globe lens depicting a single-engine airplane in flight is cataloged with a $15,000-$20,000 estimate, while a lens created for the venerable Oklahoma brand Kerr McGee Oil Industries / Sooner Supreme Products may settle in the $15,000-$25,000 range.

