Morreale Launches New Strategic Communications Division and Elevates Two Key Team Members

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a woman-owned strategic communications firm in Chicago, is proud to announce the launch of its new Strategic Communications Division, along with the promotions of Meredith Krantz to Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications and Madelyn Harwood to Director of Public Affairs. The new division will be led by Krantz and will specialize in providing comprehensive strategic communication services through public involvement and education, media relations, branding transformation, policy advocacy, thought leadership and crisis and issue management.

"As a result of tremendous growth in our strategic communication consulting practice, we've created this new division to build on our success positioning advocacy, public-sector and regulated clients to skillfully navigate today's dynamic media, community and political landscapes," said Kim Morreale, President and CEO. "The powerful combination of Meredith and Madelyn lends Morreale an incredibly strong leadership team in our strategic communication division that will expand our impact throughout the state and position our clients, business and team for the highest levels of success."

Since joining the Morreale team three years ago, Krantz has demonstrated invaluable leadership with continued impactful contributions to the firm and clients. Earlier in her career, she held top external relations positions for state government agencies including the Illinois Department of Human Services and Central Management Services, along with leading communications for members of the Illinois General Assembly.

As the Director of Public Affairs, Harwood will help lead the division's public affairs practice. Harwood has a strong record leveraging strategic communications to message complex issues and drive consensus, building on her experience as policy advisor in the Office of the Governor for the State of Illinois, where she specialized in transportation and infrastructure. She serves as a leader in the firm and is skilled at managing public engagement strategies to engage diverse audiences and strengthen reputations.

"With proven experience in strategic counsel for both the public and private sectors, Meredith has a knack for bringing forward-thinking communication solutions through periods of change, challenge and opportunity. Madelyn is an experienced policy and communication professional and is skilled at deploying strategic communication strategies that influence stakeholders in the public policy space," said Morreale. "Their leadership is essential to Morreale's strategy for helping our clients amplify their value to the people who matter most, and I'm looking forward to building our next chapter delivering powerful results."

These promotions continue a year of achieving major milestones for the firm, having recently become certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S.

