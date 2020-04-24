Morris Animal Foundation Receives $100K from Petco Foundation and Blue Buffalo Company for Pet Cancer Research

DENVER, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Petco Foundation and the Blue Buffalo Company are partnering to award a $100,000 grant to Morris Animal Foundation to fuel pet cancer research. Since 2003, the two organizations have invested more than $7 million in the fight against pet cancer in dogs and cats at Morris Animal Foundation, the largest worldwide nonprofit advancing animal health.

"This is a very generous gift and speaks to how incredible these two organizations are, that in such trying times around the world they continue to support animal cancer research," said Tiffany Grunert, President and CEO at Morris Animal Foundation. "We appreciate it so much and know it will help us fund impactful studies that will give pets more years with the companions they love."

Cancer is a disease that impacts animals everywhere. In the United States alone, more than 12 million pets are diagnosed with cancer every year. Cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of two and the second leading cause of death in cats. Since 1962, Morris Animal Foundation has invested nearly $50 million in 340 cancer studies, and continued to make strides against the disease, thanks to generous donor support.

"Our focus is to create a better world for animals, and to help them live longer, healthier lives," said Susanne Kogut, President of the Petco Foundation. "So, we are delighted to make this contribution to help Morris Animal Foundation fund studies for better preventives, diagnostics, and treatments for the animals we love."

The gift from the Petco Foundation and the Blue Buffalo Company will be used as a matching gift for Morris Animal Foundation's Stop Cancer Furever campaign, which begins May 1 and runs through June 30. All gifts supporting Stop Cancer Furever will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

"Blue Buffalo is pleased to partner once again with the Petco Foundation to support Morris Animal Foundation in their fight against cancer, a terrible disease that causes 50% of health-related pet deaths," said Philip Cheevers, Vice President of Communications, Blue Buffalo Company. "Research is expensive, and we are proud to help fund studies that will lead to better health outcomes for dogs and cats."

With almost 60 years of cancer research to date, Morris Animal Foundation funding has led to numerous breakthroughs and advancements in cancer care animals everywhere. This latest gift will help support both current and future cancer research at the Foundation.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we've invested more than $260 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we've helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we're just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

About the Blue Buffalo Company

The Blue Buffalo Company, based in Wilton, Connecticut, is the nation's leading natural pet food company, providing natural foods and treats for dogs and cats under its BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. Paying tribute to its founding mission, Blue Buffalo is a leading sponsor of critical research studies of pet cancer, including causes, treatments and the role of nutrition, at leading veterinary medical schools and clinics across the United States. For more information about Blue Buffalo, visit bluebuffalo.com.

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation

Related Links

http://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org

