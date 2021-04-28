MortFlix Streaming Service Launches

Marketing Monday featuring expert interviews

Industry Partner Tuesday, highlighting ancillary services from title companies to appraisal management companies (AMCs)

What's Your Why Wednesday, spotlighting lenders and brokers

Coaching Corner with Mitch Peek on Thursday

on Thursday Fintech Friday with Finlocker President Brian Vieaux talking tech with industry leaders like Leadpops CEO Andrew Pawlak and Floify CEO Dave Sims

On May 4, MortFlix is hosting a live Leadership Mastermind day of training with titans of the mortgage industry, including Laura Brandao, president of American Financial Resources; Eddy Perez, CEO of Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM); Nate Bailey, owner of Unleash Leader Within (ULW); Tim Davis, national director of coaching for Movement Mortgage; Mike Kortas, CEO and co-founder of NEXA Mortgage; and Steve Sims, author of Blue Fishing: The Art of Making Things Happen.

"MortFlix has been a year and a half in the making, we are excited to provide exclusive programming for mortgage and real estate professionals on a proprietary platform, and make it available everywhere viewers prefer to stream," says board member Laura Brandao.

Joining Brandao on the MortFlix board are industry veterans Marvin Colon, Mitch Peek, Brian Vieaux and Jason Frazier, all co-creators of the new streaming service, each spearheading their area of expertise. Colon is executive producer and chief content officer, Peek is head of sales, Vieaux leads technology, Frazier serves as head of marketing and Brandao leads strategy.

As part of its launch, MortFlix issues an open call for content providers. Pitched programs must be a minimum of six episodes, with content developed exclusively for broadcast by MortFlix. Current channels include MortFlix Originals, Mortgage, Technology, Real Estate, MortFlix News and Podcasts. The Canadian Connection and Leading Ladies of Mortgage & Real Estate are currently in development.

MortFlix is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, YouTube, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. For more information, or to propose exclusive programming, email [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT: Sheri Wachenheim

[email protected] / 973-670-5413

SOURCE MortFlix

