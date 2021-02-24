Mortgage Connect Appoints Brian Frye As Executive Vice President Servicing & Capital Markets Strategy

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, servicers and GSEs, today announced it has appointed Capital Markets veteran Brian Frye to the role of Executive Vice President, Servicing and Capital Markets Strategy.

The Company tapped Frye in October 2019 to lead its Capital Markets division which provides title, collateral, and transaction support services that cater to the demanding needs of institutional investors, banks, and GSEs that trade and securitize whole loans in the secondary market.

"We are pleased to have Brian leading our Servicing and Capital Markets sales and strategy. Brian's success in leading our Capital Markets division growth and expansion demonstrates his resolve in building solutions to meet the needs of the largest clients and investors in the industry," said Jeff Coury Mortgage Connect CEO and Managing Partner.

Frye brings decades of experience, specifically with Wall Street investors. Beginning his career with Lehman Brothers prior to the financial housing crash of 2008, he supported the fixed income trade desk. "Title and Collateral defects can be the single biggest risk when trading mortgage assets," said Frye. "Mortgage Connect has built an incredible business model where we provide component service work that protects our clients. We remediate both collateral and title issues so mortgage loan portfolios can be traded and securitized clean and clear."

In his expanded role, Frye will be instrumental in product development and sales for the Company's full spectrum of end-to-end servicing solutions, including loss mitigation, default services, critical communications and valuation solutions. He will be leading sales and strategy with a focus on delivery of scalable solutions tailored to meet SLA requirements that boost efficiencies and enhance the consumer experience.

Frye was a principal and co-founder of AMRE Solutions, a diversified mortgage default services company, acquired by a large national mortgage services provider in 2013. Prior to joining Mortgage connect in 2019, he was Senior Vice President at Linear Title LLC, (later purchased by Solidifi) where he established the firm's Capital Market division.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage service provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, and Capital Markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions to the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

SOURCE Mortgage Connect LP

