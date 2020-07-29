Mortgage Connect Names Tim Anderson Senior Vice President of Digital Technologies

"Tim is an advocate of innovation and has broken new ground on a number of applications," said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Connect. "His experience and proven track record make him the perfect candidate to lead our completely paperless, single-source digital closing platform, Simply Secure Sign."

"Mortgage Connect is committed to delivering digital technologies to improve efficiency and enhance stakeholder satisfaction across the mortgage lifecycle," noted Anderson. "I am excited to support the company through the next stage of strategic initiatives, particularly those that leverage digital applications to produce a compliant, secure and intuitive user experience."

Prior to Mortgage Connect, Anderson was the senior vice president of business development at Pavaso where he was responsible for developing product, strategies and relationship for the company's digital products. Anderson has also held executive management positions with a national title insurance company and many financial and technology companies. Anderson has received several industry awards and accolades, including Mortgage Technology Magazine's prestigious Steven Fraser Award, Mortgage Professional American's Hot 100 list, and has been recognized as a Mortgage IT All-Star by Mortgage Banking magazine. Anderson has also served on MBA's Board of Technology Steering Committee, eMortgage Adoption task force and MISMO Residential Governance Committee.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications and Capital Markets sectors through its 1,000+ employees. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

