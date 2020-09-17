Mortgage Connect Ranked No. 209 In Financial Services On Inc 5000

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has ranked Mortgage Connect no. 209 in Financial Services and no. 3866 overall on its 39th annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest growing privately held companies in the US. It's the second time Mortgage Connect, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has made Inc. Magazine's list - the most prestigious ranking of its kind.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Mortgage Connect LP is one of only seven financial services companies in the state to make the list and is the only one from Pittsburgh.

"We couldn't have made this list for the second time in three years without our employees and our customers," said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer at Mortgage Connect. "Our growth is a testament to the hard work of our people and the trust they've helped to instill with our clients. In these uncertain times we're fortunate to be part of an industry that continues to expand, giving us the ability to translate that growth into hundreds of jobs across the country."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent private businesses. Mortgage Connect continues its job growth trajectory, adding over 500 jobs in the past 12 months, with a continued focus on hiring and cultivating talent within all its markets.

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, Loss Mitigation and Capital Markets sectors. Mortgage Connect employs 1000+ professionals with additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama. The company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

