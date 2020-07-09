Mortgage Connect Taps Information Technology Authority Gabe Minton For Chief Information Officer

"We are excited to welcome Gabe as CIO," said Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Mortgage Connect. "The constant evolution of our best-in-class technology platform is essential to our continued growth success. I am confident that Gabe's expansive experience and proven track record makes him the ideal candidate to head innovation efforts."

"Mortgage Connect has achieved tremendous success by creating technologies that not only create efficiencies but also enhance the consumer's experience," noted Minton. "I am excited to lead the company through the next stage of strategic initiatives, particularly those that will address the pressing challenges lenders and servicers face in today's demanding environment."

Prior to Mortgage Connect, Minton was EVP, Chief Information Officer at Guild Mortgage where he was responsible for the company's core technology infrastructure and developing next generation platforms and services. Minton has also served as the senior vice president and chief information officer at PHH Mortgage and prior to that, served in senior management, strategy and technology positions with Black Knight's ServiceLink, Motivity Solutions, Accenture Mortgage Cadence, and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications and Capital Markets sectors. With additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama, the company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction and strive to leave an overwhelmingly positive and lasting impression with the consumer, loan officer and the client. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

SOURCE Mortgage Connect LP

Related Links

www.mortgageconnectlp.com

