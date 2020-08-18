Mortgage Connect's Cristy Ward Chosen for HousingWire's Women of Influence 2020 Award

"It's been an honor to work with Cristy these past eight years," stated Jeff Coury, Chief Executive Officer at Mortgage Connect. "She's been instrumental in building our service model, driving business innovation, evolving our corporate culture, and a tremendous contributor to our success."

A driving force in business innovation, Cristy was instrumental in creating the industry's first Enhanced Closing Model – now the gold standard for most of the top 20 lenders. As a member of the core team that has built and helped grow Mortgage Connect since 2012, Ward has played a major role in product diversification, technology initiatives, digital strategy, and building client relationships which have solidified Mortgage Connect's position as one of the leading mortgage service providers in the country.

While this is Ward's first time receiving this specific award, the 19 year mortgage industry veteran is no stranger to accolades. She's been awarded the Top 40 Women in U.S. Housing, and Leading Lady in Housing by MReport. Ward also serves as the Founder and Director of the Women Empowering Women executive council – a group of leading Mortgage Banking women who serve the industry through peer to peer collaboration, executive coaching and mentoring for women in banking.

"Not only is Cristy a driving force to deliver the best consumer experience and service in the industry, she's also forged a path for women to achieve new milestones," added Coury. "She has spearheaded efforts to elevate women in mortgage, shattering the glass ceiling and creating new pathways to excel. We are very proud of Cristy's countless contributions and her advocacy for women in the industry."

About Mortgage Connect LP

Mortgage Connect is a Pittsburgh, PA headquartered national mortgage services provider, serving the Origination, Default, Valuation, Critical Communications, Loss Mitigation and Capital Markets sectors. Mortgage Connect employs 1000+ professionals with additional offices in New York, Texas, California, Colorado, Nevada and Alabama. The company offers customizable solutions for the nation's lenders and servicers, including 4 of the top 5 and 17 of the top 20. Through its serve-first culture, Mortgage Connect and its subsidiaries are committed to an unwavering level of communication, education and customer service on each transaction. For more information, visit www.mortgageconnectlp.com.

