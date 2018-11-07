Mortgage Contracting Services Announces Organizational Changes

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Contracting Services, LLC (MCS), a national provider of mortgage-related services, recently announced several organizational changes to its management team.

Chad Mosley has been elevated to the new role of Chief Relationship Officer and will oversee all of the company's customer-facing functions. This will include the management of all MCS client teams as well as Business Development and Marketing.

"At MCS, our clients and their portfolios are at the center of everything we do. In Mr. Mosley's 10-plus years as a key member of the MCS executive team, he has consistently kept our clients' needs at the forefront of our business," said Caroline Reaves, MCS Chief Executive Officer. "This is a unique time in our industry, with new challenges facing us all. Mr. Mosley has a passion for client service and an innate ability to recognize the unique needs of each client. We couldn't be more excited to have him moving into this critical role that highlights MCS's commitment to client service and our core business of property preservation."

In addition, John Maxwell will continue serving in his current role as MCS Chief Operational Officer, but his responsibilities now also will include supervision of the company's continuous process improvement and vendor management areas. As such, John will be responsible for all internal processes and workflow.

"As the industry leader in field services, we understand that the quality and timeliness of our product is imperative to our client's success," said Chad Mosley. "Having an experienced leader in Mr. Maxwell gives us an edge in bringing that quality and innovation to our clients and the communities in which we serve."

MCS continues to build a team focused on client service through improved processes, innovative technology, and the best people. In 2018, the company added Senior Vice President of Vendor Management Caren Gates to the executive team. Ms. Gates joined MCS with a supply chain and procurement background and is now responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring the company's best-in-class vendor management strategy. Additional 2018 executive team members include, Chief Information Officer Mike Housewright and Chief Human Resources Officer Marti Diaz.

About Mortgage Contracting Services:

For more than 30 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers in the industry trust MCS to perform property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, property registrations, HOA and Utility Services, and other mortgage-related services in all 50 states. MCS has a history of providing these services in a highly regulated environment, the proven ability to handle large volumes of properties, and a record of recruiting and monitoring a substantial vendor network. For more information, please visit www.MCS360.com.

Contact:

Mark Annick

mark@androvett.com

1-800-559-4534

SOURCE Mortgage Contracting Services, LLC

Related Links

https://www.mcs360.com

