Mortgage Contracting Services Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Contracting Services, MCS, a national provider of residential and commercial property services, is pleased to welcome Jason R. Myers as vice president of business development.

Mr. Myers brings more than 17 years of mortgage and real estate sales and business development experience to MCS. He will oversee new client acquisition, emerging market expansion, new product growth with existing clients, and sales strategy.

"Jason will strengthen our team with his sales and business development background as we continue to navigate this unique economic environment," said MCS Chief Executive Officer Caroline Reaves. "Our services offer an exceptional value proposition during these challenging times for our customers because they are designed to minimize costs, mitigate risks and improve efficiency."

As an industry veteran, Mr. Myers joins MCS from Xome, a real estate services company, where he was the vice president of enterprise sales and performance. Before that, he was the senior vice president of business development and national sales director for Five Star Global, a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage market and real estate.

"I was drawn to MCS because it fuses technology with exceptional client service to offer best-in-class mortgage services, and I am looking forward to growing the company with the executive team," said Mr. Myers.

Mr. Myers is active in the community and helps military families with housing and other critical services as a Veterans Financial Services Advisory Council member.

About MCS

For 35 years, MCS has protected, preserved and served communities across the nation. Some of the largest and most respected banks, lenders and mortgage servicers, as well as real estate and insurance companies trust MCS to perform property inspections, property preservation, REO property maintenance, property registrations, HOA and Utility Services and other property-related services in all 50 states. MCS has a history of providing these services in a highly regulated environment, the proven ability to handle large volumes of properties, and a record of recruiting and monitoring a substantial vendor network.

