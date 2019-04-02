Mortgage Executive Magazine Names New American Funding a Best Company to Work For

To see the full list, please visit: MortgageExecutiveMagazine.com

"We're thrilled to be ranked among the Top 50 Best Companies to Work For and this achievement reflects our positive and collaborative company culture," said Christy Bunce, COO of New American Funding. "We value employees' feedback on how we can continue to make New American Funding a top workplace and we look forward to another great year!"

This ranking is the latest recognition the company has received for its exceptional work environment, which includes:

New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 115,000 loans for $28 billion, approximately 205 branches, and about 3000 employees. The company offers several niche products, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.

