Mortgage Executive Magazine Names New American Funding a Best Company to Work For
Mortgage Lender Ranks No. 18 in the Nation
Apr 02, 2019, 08:03 ET
TUSTIN, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Mortgage Executive Magazine has named New American Funding to its 50 Best Companies to Work For list. This year, the mortgage company ranked No. 18 out of 50.
The list rankings are based on Loan Officer surveys sent to companies with more than 30 LO's. The Loan Officer's rated their company's culture, underwriting, loan processing, management, compensation, marketing, and technology. Mortgage Executive Magazine combines all votes and averages the rating scores to select the top 50 companies.
To see the full list, please visit: MortgageExecutiveMagazine.com
"We're thrilled to be ranked among the Top 50 Best Companies to Work For and this achievement reflects our positive and collaborative company culture," said Christy Bunce, COO of New American Funding. "We value employees' feedback on how we can continue to make New American Funding a top workplace and we look forward to another great year!"
This ranking is the latest recognition the company has received for its exceptional work environment, which includes:
- Gold Stevie® Company of the Year in Financial Services
- Great Places to Work®/FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Millennials
- Great Places to Work®/FORTUNE Best Workplaces for Women
To learn more about working at New American Funding, visit TeamNewAmerican.com
About New American Funding
New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 115,000 loans for $28 billion, approximately 205 branches, and about 3000 employees. The company offers several niche products, and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including apps GoGo LO and GoGo Partner.
SOURCE New American Funding
