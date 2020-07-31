Mortgage Industry Advisor Tyler Pate Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage broker, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Tyler Pate has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Senior Loan Officer.

Pate has 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He has served 750+ clients in the past and has experience working with both the retail side and the broker side of mortgage banking.

Tyler Pate

"No two loans are ever alike, so with my experience, I'm able to work with a client to find a solution. My goal is to make the process as easy as possible and hope to make their homebuying experience a breeze. From placing a family in their first home to helping someone out of a tough financial situation, I get satisfaction out of all of them," said Pate.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Pate took courses as part of the BB&T Leadership Development Program through the BB&T Leadership Institute.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tyler to the Atlantic Home Mortgage family. He is a veteran of the mortgage industry and a true professional," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $180 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2019.

