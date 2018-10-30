Mortgage Sales Expert Ron Vaimberg: The 7 Essential Components of Successful Business Planning and Goal Setting

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many mortgage sales professionals' business plans fail because they lack clarity, are not easily actionable, and are not properly designed to align with the life, habits, and character of the sales pro.

That is the advice for mortgage and real estate sale professionals from Ron Vaimberg, one of the most requested sales trainers and success coaches in the real estate and mortgage finance industry.

"Wishing for great sales without consistent focused action, measurement, adjustment, and skill development will ultimately create mediocrity," said Vaimberg, a national sales trainer and coach who works with mortgage company owners, managers, loan officers, wholesale account executives, and real estate sales professionals who want to rapidly increase their sales performance.

"If you want to take complete control over your sales and financial future, then you must be willing to do what the average or poor sales people will never do. Your success is not driven by the economy. It is driven by what you are willing to give of yourself to be the best at your chosen profession – selling," said Vaimberg, a keynote speaker and workshop trainer who addresses thousands of real estate agents and mortgage finance professionals each year.

In Ron's "Ultimate Business Planning Workshop," he teaches these seven essential steps that every business plan must contain to be clear, actionable, and inspiring - and most important - lead to the intended outcomes.

Commitment to Your Income Goal. Most sales professionals write their 'dream' number. This is the number that they hope to achieve, but do not necessarily believe in. The only way to be crystal clear on what your income goal really is to answer: "What am I absolutely committed to earning in the next 12 months? Clarity on your "Why." Goals without a driving force behind them are meaningless. Your "why" is the force that pushes you forward every day. Your "why" must be clear, inspire you to act, and have longevity so you don't wane from your chosen path. Know Your Numbers. The more you know your numbers, the more predictable your business growth will be. To succeed in sales you must know exactly: how many hours you prospect daily, the number of leads you generate, your conversion of leads to an active transaction, and your percentage of transactions that result in a final sale or closing. Understanding your numbers will also show you which skills you need to improve. Strategy for Growth. Most sales professionals generalize their growth strategy. For example, they might say "I need to make more sales calls." Having a clearly defined strategy is critical. You must define who you are targeting, where you plan to prospect, and where your business growth will come from. Defined Tactics of Execution. Once you have a strategy, you MUST clearly define the specific actions you will take. For example, if your strategy is to network at industry events, then you must clearly define your tactics to maximize your results. Skills Necessary for Plan Execution. To ensure you get the most out of every action you take, you must make an honest self-evaluation. You must reflect on which skills you need to improve upon to ensure the most effective execution. Then create your plan for education and mastery of these areas. It is a process of growth, so don't expect to master all the areas at once. The good news is that as long as you work to improve, you will immediately see positive results. Scheduling and Time Alignment. This final step determines whether your plan stands a chance. You must calculate the time needed and compare it to the number of hours you are willing to put towards working your plan.

"While these steps can help sales professionals gain real clarity, it is critical that deliberate action be taken," said Vaimberg.

"In the first 60 days of working with Ron, I booked $42,000 in additional commissions and now have 8 new referral partners sending me business. I never imagined it could be this easy to explode my business in such a short period of time," said Craig Simpson, LPO Manager, Evolve Bank and Trust.

About Ron Vaimberg

Founded in 2000, Ron Vaimberg International, Ltd. is the industry leader in showing mortgage and real estate professionals how to easily implement success strategies that increase production almost instantly.

Ron started his career as a successful real estate professional, then transitioned into a top producing originator. He works with some of the nation's highest paid mortgage and real estate professionals on implementing high performance sales strategies. Unlike other training companies, Ron conducts all training himself.

