Mortgage Women Magazine Honors Christy Bunce as a Mortgage Star

As Chief Operations Officer, Bunce is involved with every aspect of the company's day-to-day business. She has been instrumental in expanding the company's retail operations and inside sales force, while leading the implementation of a truly unique culture known as NAF 360; an all-around commitment to caring about the company's employees, business partners, and customers.

Through her vision, hard work, and determination, she guided company growth to 5,000+ employees with 186 locations in 32 states and a servicing portfolio of over 187,000 loans for $48.4 billion.

Under Bunce's leadership, New American Funding has increased its lending volume significantly in each of the last several years. She has enacted manual underwriting procedures to ensure that the company is serving underserved communities.

Bunce also partners with company President, Patty Arvielo, in a career-development program that allows employees to discuss their career goals directly with the senior leadership. Through this program, management can mentor employees on a deserved path of promotion within the company.

"I am honored to be named a Mortgage Star," said Bunce. "New American Funding has provided me many opportunities. I love working here and I take great pride in mentoring the next generation of mortgage stars."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 187,000 loans for approximately $48.4 billion, 186+ nationwide locations, and about 5,000 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America six times. It offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

