MortgageRight Celebrates 15 Years in the Mortgage Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MortgageRight will celebrate its 15th Anniversary as a company on July 29. Over the last decade and a half, the MortgageRight team built a nationwide footprint. This growth and success carried this mortgage lender to the top tier of Birmingham-based businesses.

Tanner Allen, Joe Meadow, and Chris Carter combined their industry expertise and work ethic to build TJC Mortgage/MortgageRight

MortgageRight opened its doors as TJC Mortgage in 2005. The local business focused on making the mortgage process faster, more efficient, and simple for homebuyers in Birmingham, Ala. Tanner Allen, Joe Meadow, and Chris Carter combined their industry expertise and work ethic to build TJC Mortgage as a local brand. Then, they took their "customer first" model and started spreading it across the country.

MortgageRight now has 30 branches with licenses in 34 states. One of their most significant accomplishments is helping 3,989 veterans access resources and programs to pursue the dream of homeownership since 2014. Joe Meadow, a veteran who served as a US Army paratrooper in Iraq, spearheads this effort based on his passion for helping soldiers acclimate back into society.

"We're so grateful for the last 15 years and the hundreds of team members who have helped us along the way," says Tanner Allen, one of the owners of MortgageRight. "We've been able to provide mortgages for tens of thousands of clients. We thank you and look forward to the years to come."

