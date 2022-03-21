Mortuary Bag Market Projected to Reach US$ 498.62 Mn by 2027, Exhibiting A CAGR of 4.83% In The Forecast Period 2022 To 2032, Says FMI

DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mortuary bags market was worth US$ 375.64 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.83% in the next years to US$ 498.62 Mn by 2027.

Attributes Details Mortuary Bag Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 4.83% Mortuary Bag Market (2021) US$ 375.64 Mn Motor Bag Market (2027) US$ 498.62 Mn

The increased incidence of diseases and pandemics, as well as an increase in the number of traffic accidents, are some of the primary causes driving up demand for mortuary bags. The number of people killed in car accidents has risen in recent years.

Pandemics and epidemics are expected to become more often in the future, boosting mortuary bags market development. Virus-related fatalities necessitate the use of high-grade mortuary bags. Even after an infected individual dies, the virus can spread. The emergence of diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19, Ebola, MERS-CoV, and avian flu in recent years has raised demand for mortuary bags across the world.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of several non-communicable disorders is expected to increase the mortuary bags market throughout the forecast period.

Over the projected period, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) the raw material sector of mortuary bags market is expected to increase at the quickest rate. PVC is a cost-effective synthetic material that ranks third in popularity. It's utilised to make mortuary bags because it efficiently prevents bodily fluid leaking. Mortuary bags are also used to wrap the bodies of people who have died as a result of infectious illnesses.

Polyethylene is a lightweight, long-lasting, low-cost material that is used all over the world in the mortuary bags market. Polyethylene is primarily utilised in the production of mortuary bags, which are used to wrap and transport the bodies of non-communicable illness patients.

Due to the increasing frequency of cardiovascular disorders, the hospital segment of mortuary bags market is expected to increase at the quickest rate throughout the projection period.

Over the projected period, a rising number of individuals suffering from various types of cardiac illnesses and disorders are expected to support mortuary bags market growth.

Over the projection period, demand for heavy duty and bariatric bags is expected to increase significantly. The rising incidence of obesity throughout the world is responsible for the segment's rise in mortuary bags market.

Refrigerators are used in morgues rooms to slow the decomposition of deceased bodies held for autopsy or research. Human bodies are wrapped in mortuary bags and preserved in freezers in the morgue. Furthermore, deaths from traffic accidents and criminal activity have grown in recent years, and the bodies are sent to the morgue for further examination.

The increased frequency of the COVID-19 pandemic and the region's expanding obese population are driving the mortuary bags market in North America.

Over the projected period, the mortuary bags market in Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate. The rising incidence of diabetes and the growing elderly population in the area are driving the mortuary bags market's expansion.

Adults in India have an 8.9% prevalence incidence of diabetes. The high incidence of diabetes in the area is projected to support the mortuary bags market's growth.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The polyethylene category led the mortuary bags market, accounting for roughly 31.0% of total sales.

Owing to the increased frequency of cardiovascular illnesses and the increasing occurrence of epidemics and pandemics, the adult bags segment dominated the mortuary bags market and had the biggest revenue share of 45.5%.

The hospitals' segment accounted for a share of 44.03% in the mortuary bags market.

The mortuary bags market was led by the morgue sector, which accounted for 44.4% of total revenue.

The mortuary bags market was dominated by North America , which accounted for 15.9% of total sales.

, which accounted for 15.9% of total sales. Over the projection period for mortuary bags market, North America is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.7%

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Some of the key players operating in the mortuary bags market include Desco Medical India, Suzhou Thriving Medical Equipment Corp., Changzhou Precise Package Ltd, Dongguan Bright Sea Industrial Co, Ltd., Shen Zhen Flowkin Tech Co, Ltd, Heaven Healthcare Ltd, Debdarm Enterprises, Track Manufacturing Co, Private Limited, Plastic Fabric Solution Inc, Associated Bag, Busse Hospital Disposables, Extra Packaging Corp, Peerless Plastics Mortuary, and Deimos Zip Harness.

Mortuary bags market players are focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the mortuary bags market.

Key Market Segments

By Material type:

PVC

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polyester

Other Material types

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Mortuary

Other End-Users

