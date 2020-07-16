Mosaic Group Appoints Chuck Elberti VP of Data Platform

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Group, the mobile products division of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), has appointed Chuck Elberti to its leadership team as Vice President of Data Platform. Elberti will lead the platform team overseeing all data products, tools and services for Mosaic Group's global businesses and products. Elberti will report directly to Mosaic Group's CEO, Zachary Roseman.

"The mobile app ecosystem gets more complex by the day, and in this environment a company's competitive advantage is measured by the quality, sophistication and leveragability of its data," said Roseman. "Chuck's significant experience organizing, building and growing stellar data teams steeped in the mobile world while at Glu Mobile is going to be invaluable as Mosaic continues to scale. From user acquisition to product engagement to predictive modeling, the data platform team is critical to Mosaic's daily operations, and with Chuck at the helm I'm confident we'll be leading the pack for a long time to come."

Home to an award-winning collection of mobile products across health, lifestyle, communications and productivity, Mosaic Group counts nearly 4 million paying subscribers across 40 distinct mobile apps – a portfolio that recently hit the 1 billion mark for lifetime installs. The company's products include TelTech, the maker of the FTC-recognized spam call-blocker and 2020 Webby Award winner RoboKiller; iTranslate, winner of Apple's 2018 Design Award and the world's largest independent translation app; Apalon, the developer behind winners of the 2018 Webby Award (Productive) and 2018 Appy Award (SnapCalc and Productive), along with Blossom and Scanner for Me; and Daily Burn, a leading brand in mobile health and fitness.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Mosaic team. Beyond the talented team members I've already had the opportunity to meet - I'm most excited by Mosaic's innovative product lines and the ability to stack growth from sustainable subscription revenues. Platform has a huge role to play in this, driving science on the marketing side and supporting product to delight our customers. I look forward to bringing my experience to the platform team and helping to lead Mosaic Group into its next chapter."

Elberti comes to Mosaic from leading gaming company, Glu Mobile, where he served as the SVP of data and platform. With expertise in increasing retention, engagement, and monetization for mobile apps through data-based experimentation, Elberti brings nearly 20 years of experience in data science and engineering. He has held previous roles at Thomson Reuters and Credit Suisse.

About Mosaic Group

Mosaic Group is a mobile internet company whose award-winning collection of mobile brands and products—including iTranslate, Robokiller and Daily Burn—help people around the world live more satisfying and productive lives. We build and acquire best-in-class mobile applications, providing creators with a platform to reach global audiences along with the inspiration, support and resources to innovate new products. Owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), Mosaic Group is a global company headquartered in New York City with offices across the US as well as Austria, Belarus, China and Ireland. Learn more at www.mosaic.co.

