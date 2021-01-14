Mosaic NetworX and Cato Networks Sign Managed Service Provider Agreement

LARKSPUR, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic NetworX LLC, a leading Global Network Aggregator to multi-location businesses, and Cato Networks, the provider of the world's first SASE platform, today announced a partnership where Mosaic NetworX will deliver Cato's industry-leading, SASE platform that converges SD-WAN and network security.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mosaic will provide Cato's converged SASE platform directly to mid-market customers - with diverse network connectivity - in a fully managed, single-vendor solution.

"We're excited to welcome Mosaic NetworX to the Cato family," says Anthony D'Angelo, vice president of channel and business development, at Cato Networks. "By leveraging Cato's world leading SASE platform, partners like Mosaic NetworX's are able to seamlessly deliver advanced security, global networking, and SD-WAN capabilities easily with nominal startup investment."

"Cato Networks is the industry-leader for the increasingly-relevant segment of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Mosaic has significant experience in WAN Modernization, and the shift to SASE architecture converges the number of disparate network and security services," said Matt Hiles, COO at Mosaic NetworX. "Combined with our existing our Global Network Aggregation capabilities, this Agreement further solidifies Mosaic's position as a single-source, WAN infrastructure provider, and we are super excited to bring fully-managed, Cato SASE architecture directly to the mid-market segment."

About Cato Networks

Cato is the world's first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud data centers and mobile users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever's next.

About Mosaic NetworX LLC

Mosaic NetworX is a US-based Communications Service Provider (CSP) specializing in Digital Transformation (DX) for global enterprises. Mosaic NetworX offers a Triad of IT Strategic Services including: 1) Global Network Aggregation, 2) SD-WANaaS, and 3) Cybersecurity and Professional Services, all delivered in a highly-orchestrated, single-vendor solution. For more information, visit www.mosaicnetworx.com or send an e-mail to: [email protected]

Contacts

Mosaic NetworX LLC

Matt Hiles

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Cato Networks (media)

Dave Greenfield

Technology Evangelist

[email protected]

Related Images

mosaic-networx-logo.png

Mosaic NetworX Logo

Brand Logo

SOURCE Mosaic NetworX LLC