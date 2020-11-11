Mosaic NetworX and GoldConnect Announce Historic Partnership

LARKSPUR, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic NetworX, a U.S.-based leading Global Network Aggregator specializing in Digital Transformation for global enterprises, announces a strategic partnership with GoldConnect, the disruptive connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mosaic NetworX will be the exclusive provider of LATAM network capacity to the Indirect Channel in North America, while delivering a one-of-a-kind Virtual Channel Program to GoldConnect.

This is a historic deal for both companies and represents the first time either company has entered an agreement with these innovative, industry-first, commercial terms.

"GoldConnect is the undisputed, industry-leader delivering the finest transport and transit solutions across 37 countries in Latin America," says Matt Hiles, Chief Operating Officer at Mosaic NetworX. "GoldConnect's reputation for market disruption and service excellence in LATAM, combined with Mosaic's world-class approach to the Channel, will empower Partners and Trusted Advisors to succeed in the challenging and under-served LATAM market."

"This one-of-a-kind partnership with Mosaic Networx represents an incredible synergy between two companies with similar DNA, pursuing the best from both of our worlds. Together, our value proposition will significantly impact the bottom line of the agent/partner community and will open an entirely new set of capacity sales opportunities that were not available before in Latin America and the Caribbean: Automation, best-in-class engineering support, and aggressive pricing," says Jeremy Villalobos, Chief Operating Officer at GoldConnect.

About GoldConnect

GoldConnect is a disruptive connectivity provider with a presence in 17 countries in the Americas and the Caribbean. With more than 20 years of delivering network solutions to corporate clients and global carriers, GoldConnect relies on its fully owned, award-winning network infrastructure and extensive partnerships to provide Network Solutions, Cloud Connection, Data Center Services and Network Security in more than 40 countries in the region. For more information, visit GoldConnect at www.goldconnect.com.

About Mosaic NetworX LLC

Mosaic NetworX is a U.S.-based Communications Service Provider (CSP) specializing in Digital Transformation (DX) for global enterprises.Mosaic NetworX offers a Triad of IT Strategic Services, including 1) Global Network Aggregation, 2) SD-WANaaS, and 3) Cybersecurity and Professional Services, all in a highly orchestrated, single-vendor solution. For more information about Mosaic NetworX, visit https://www.mosaicnetworx.com or send an email to: [email protected]

