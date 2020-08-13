Mosaic NetworX and Southern Cross Cable Network Sign Definitive Agreement

LARKSPUR, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic NetworX LLC, a leading global network aggregator to multi-location businesses, and Southern Cross Cable Network, the premier sub-sea cable operator with capacity between Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Hawaii, and mainland U.S., today announced a strategic partnership where Mosaic NetworX is the exclusive North American-based direct distributor of capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mosaic will provide direct connectivity to Southern Cross' global, sub-sea capacity services, targeting hyper-scale, gaming, and enterprise customers in North America.

This is a historic deal for both companies and represents the first time either company has entered an agreement solely designed to accelerate revenue growth in North America.

"Mosaic NetworX will be feet on the ground in the U.S. market and help Southern Cross better serve U.S.-based customers. We have chosen Mosaic as an experienced and successful wholesaler with a 14-year track record of success with a deep list of key clients. This will help Southern Cross reach market sectors not currently served by the Southern Cross Cable eco-system of submarine fibre optic cable," said Laurie Miller, CEO of Southern Cross Cable Network. "We have chosen Mosaic as our exclusive U.S.-based distribution partner based on their lineage of continual growth, reputational strength and customer service excellence."

"Southern Cross has a long and celebrated history as the premier provider of sub-sea capacity between the northern and southern hemispheres," said Matt Hiles, COO at Mosaic NetworX. "This agreement further solidifies Mosaic's position as a leading global network aggregator and infrastructure provider, and we are super excited to bring SX capacity directly to the hyper-scale and enterprise marketplace in North America."

About Southern Cross

Southern Cross Cable Network provides fast, direct, and secure international bandwidth from Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii to the heart of the Internet in the USA. The Southern Cross Cable Network comprises two submarine communications cables with the new Southern Cross NEXT route due to be complete early 2022. Southern Cross provides high-speed, low-latency, resilient international connections to the U.S. West Coast, where global Internet hubs are located. Southern Cross Cable Network has offices in Bermuda, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington. For more information, visit Southern Cross at https://www.southerncrosscables.com.

About Mosaic NetworX LLC

Mosaic NetworX is a U.S.-based Communications Service Provider (CSP) specializing Digital Transformation (DX) for global enterprises. Mosaic NetworX offers a comprehensive set of ultra-high capacity transport services, as well as services for the submarine fibre optic telecommunication system industry, including turnkey project management, financial and technical due diligence, engineering and implementation and market and technical studies. For more information about Mosaic NetworX, visit https://www.mosaicnetworx.com or send an email to: [email protected]

Contacts

Southern Cross Cable Network

Laurie Miller, President & CEO

+64 21 414 031, [email protected]

Mosaic NetworX LLC

Matt Hiles, Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

