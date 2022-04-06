Mosaic North America Elevates 2022 Marketing Strategy with New SVP Appointment

To successfully adapt within the evolving XM landscape, Mosaic North America announced Michael Barclay II, as Senior Vice President of Experience on April 4, 2022. Barclay is a seasoned industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience working in experiential marketing across various industries and demographics. He will help unite the agency's client leadership teams to foster a culture of passion, excitement, innovation and growth. As a new lead for Client Service in the U.S, he will deliver top-notch account management that is culturally connected and strategically relevant across all of Mosaic's integrated in-house capabilities (experiential marketing, commerce, content development, brand development & design, performance media and measurement & analytics). Barclay will report to Mosaic North America's Managing Director, Chief Delivery Officer, Debbie Kaplan. His seat within the Senior Leadership Team will further inspire new and innovative thinking.

Barclay joins Mosaic with a depth of knowledge and experience in cutting-edge, socially relevant experiential marketing. He is a creative-minded marketing executive with a strategic approach, having achieved success in redefining marketing strategies and leading award-winning multicultural teams to help clients meet ambitious business objectives. As a natural leader he inspires and encourages collaboration ‑ his enthusiasm for the job and its people is contagious.

Prior to joining Mosaic, Barclay served as SVP at Leo Burnett, responsible for business leadership on the Global Powerade business, where he demonstrated his ability to deliver powerful and culturally contextual work in the "Pause is Power" campaign. Prior to that he was the Founder of Left Lane Marketing where he leveraged unparalleled experiences to create world-class consumer activations; managing production companies and leading creative agencies to help solve modern marketing problems through cultural connectivity.

"Barclay is a proven and experienced leader – who is going to help Mosaic North America and our clients accelerate even more within the experiential space. And his keen leadership skills will help our team members thrive. All this made him the ideal candidate to take on this role." - Debbie Kaplan [Managing Director, Chief Delivery Officer] & Justine Greenwald [Managing Director, Chief Creative Officer]

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a North American integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, performance media and measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create ideas that make an in impact in culture and drive results at the same time. With a 30-year history, Mosaic North America has hubs in Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto, augmented with satellite offices in Bentonville, NYC, LA, and beyond; all connected to our parent company Acosta and offering full reach across the nation.

