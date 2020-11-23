Mosaic Selects Syntellis' Axiom Financial Planning and Analysis Solution for Fastest Path to Scalability and Agility Needed to Support Rapid Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic announced plans today to adopt Syntellis Performance Solutions' award-winning Axiom software platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A) to improve budgeting, financial reporting and analysis, productivity reporting, forecasting and long-range planning. Mosaic is a rapidly growing, faith-based organization providing personalized services that empower people with diverse needs across 10 states.

"We chose Syntellis due to its stellar reputation for providing solutions in the healthcare industry, and the seamless integration of its multiple FP&A modules. As Mosaic strives to achieve significant growth by 2025 in pursuit of our mission, this tool will help us continue to maintain excellent financial stewardship across the organization with minimal amount of additional FP&A resources. We'll also be more effective in our planning and forecasting process with a dynamic tool that allows us to modify scenarios and consolidate in real time," said Stacy Morton, Mosaic associate vice president of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Morton continued, "When we were comparing Axiom to other solutions on the market, we quickly learned that the Syntellis team includes people who have served in the same role that I do, so they truly understand the industry and know how to make their solutions work the way my team needs them to work. Mosaic needed a partner that speaks our language and the Syntellis team will be that partner."

Syntellis, previously Kaufman Hall Software and a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, helps clients acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance business plans so they can elevate organizational performance and transform their visions into reality.

"Syntellis is truly proud to partner with a mission-driven group like Stacy's team at Mosaic," said Kermit S. Randa, CEO at Syntellis. "They were clear that every tool they select must support their mission of providing effective, efficient services for people with diverse needs, and Syntellis is completely dedicated to their success. We know that the automation, flexibility, and analytics that are foundational to the Axiom platform, along with the strong dedication of our client success team, will be the catalysts for scalable growth and adaptability that Mosaic needs as they continue to grow."

Recognized by Black Book Research, BPM Partners, and more, over the last two years, Axiom Enterprise Planning features a method of rolling forecasting that leverages timely data and sophisticated analytics to provide healthcare professionals with the flexibility required to adjust to highly unpredictable and complex short- and long-term factors.

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare organization reaching across 10 states and providing support to more than 4,300 people. Services empower people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults to live their best life. Mosaic is an affiliated social ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a member of Lutheran Services in America. Mosaic is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.

About Syntellis Performance Solutions

Syntellis Performance Solutions, previously Kaufman Hall Software, provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data and analytics solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include enterprise planning, cost and decision support, and financial and clinical analytics tools to elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. With over 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users relying on its Axiom and Connected Analytics software, combined with No. 1 rankings from Black Book Research and an HFMA Peer Review designation for six consecutive years, Syntellis helps healthcare providers acquire insights, accelerate decisions and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.

