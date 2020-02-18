Mosaic451 Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 List

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic451 has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has added them to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Mosaic451

Mosaic451 provides custom-built cybersecurity management, detection and response (MDR) services for the government and for the high-risk, highly regulated global enterprise. Our core competency is designing, deploying and delivering KPI and demonstrable fact from a clear cybersecurity operations process. This evidence-based approach to data security informs our governance, regulations and compliance (GRC) practice, where we deliver policy and audit-ready process documentation that are clean, clear and compliance-ready for standards like NIST, ISO, CMMI, SOX, PCI, HIPAA, etc. Our primary MDR analysis center is in Phoenix, with a secondary facility in Portland, OR.

