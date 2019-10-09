Mosaic451 Wins CRN Triple Crown Award

PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic451 has announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized them as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner.

Mosaic451

CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these lists, so being named to all three deserves special attention.

"We are pleased as always to be recognized for our dedication to excellence and are proud to be included on the Triple Crown list," said Cat Baker, Principal of Mosaic451. "We will continue to operate at the highest level for the companies and people we protect."

Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth and technical expertise.

"Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they're among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Mosaic451

Headquartered in Arizona, Mosaic451 is a bespoke cybersecurity service provider and consultancy with expertise in building, operating and defending some of the most highly secure networks in North America. Its Mosaic Hybrid™ is an industry-first solution, providing a monitoring service through its operations centers, as well as specialized staff onsite during business hours to work alongside clients' in-house technology and security staff. This hybrid model gives Mosaic451 the unique ability to empower security analysts to provide advanced data analysis and determine threat vectors, threat actors and intelligent root causes for every incident. Mosaic451 aggregates and empowers intelligent humans in the service of information security and IT operations excellence for our clients. For more information, visit www.mosaic451.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bellinsky

Media Coordinator

rachel.bellinsky@mosaic451.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Mosaic451

Related Links

http://www.mosaic451.com

