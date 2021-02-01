Moscow Cargo LLC Offers Analysis at World Cargo Summit 2021 of the Effect of the Pandemic on Cargo Operations

MOSCOW, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC offered perspectives on how it had adapted the largest cargo terminal in Russia to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic at the World Cargo Summit 2021, which took place from January 26-27.

Elena Konkina, Commercial Director of Moscow Cargo, the cargo operator at Sheremetyevo International Airport, spoke at the panel discussion titled "Adaptation of airports to the new realities of the air cargo market." She analyzed the significant changes in the operation of Sheremetyevo's cargo terminal over the past year, reviewed the challenges it had to face during the pandemic and showed which solutions allowed Moscow Cargo to promptly respond to industry requests and adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

Ms. Konkina also discussed services provided for cargo-only flights and the expansion of IT functionality for customers and partner airlines, and shared plans for the Moscow Cargo's development.

Moscow Cargo's experience in servicing the Sputnik V vaccine sparked particular interest on the part of the conference participants. Since November 2020, Moscow Cargo has been processing and sending Sputnik V vaccine on a regular basis both in Russia and abroad - to Hungary, Serbia, Egypt, Argentina, and Algeria.

The conference brought together the world's leading industry experts: top managers of the largest airlines and aviation concerns, airports and handling agents, transnational logistics operators and other air cargo companies. Representatives of the World Bank, the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA), leading consulting agencies and COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers also spoke at the event.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to the impact of the pandemic on the aviation business, the prospects for the development of cargo transportation, the need to expand the network of cargo routes in light of the significant recent reduction in regular passenger flights, and forecasting the business realities of the post-coronavirus era.

One of the key topics of discussion was ensuring the readiness of all participants in the logistics chain, in particular airports and handling operators, to handle temperature-sensitive cargo, primarily the coronavirus vaccine.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

