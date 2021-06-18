Moscow Cargo Recertifies Under TAPA Facility Security Requirements

MOSCOW, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC, the cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport, has once again passed recertification under the Transport Asset Protection Association Facility Security Requirements (TAPA FSR 2017) international security standard.

The assessment for compliance with the requirements for the safety of warehouses was carried out according to the TAPA FSR 2017 standard (Facility Security Requirements as amended in 2017).

During a recent audit, special attention was paid to the qualifications of personnel, methods of access control to the terminal and service areas, the setup of perimeter security, the operation of alarm and video monitoring systems and the procedures for processing and storing valuable cargo.

The TAPA FSR certification confirms that the measures implemented at Moscow Cargo LLC ensure the safety of cargo and comply with international safety standards.

A feature of TAPA standards is that the requirements and subsequent certification are applicable both to the entire company and to individual infrastructure facilities.

Compliance with TAPA standards is voluntary, but certification is an important asset for logistics service providers because of the assurance it gives to customers about the safe handling of goods while in shipment and storage.

The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) was established in 1997 and currently has more than 600 member companies, whose goal of cooperation is to reduce the loss of national and international supply chains.

TAPA has developed a number of standards aimed at ensuring the safety and security of property of the association members during transportation and storage in all countries of the world. The effectiveness of TAPA standards is achieved through the development and application of global security standards and a systematic approach to improving existing industry practices and technologies, as well as by proactively identifying trends in supply chain security threats and increasing collaboration between supply chain participants and international regulators.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech aviation cargo terminal and the main cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport, which handles 68% of the airport's cargo and mail.

Today the Moscow Cargo terminal with a total area of 42,300 square meters, designed to handle 380 thousand tons of cargo per year, is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of equipment. High-tech equipment and production facilities for handling special categories of goods allow Moscow Cargo LLC to effectively handle all types of cargo without restrictions.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

