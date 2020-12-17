Moseley Architects and Cummings & McCrady Announce Merger

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moseley Architects announced plans to merge with Charleston-based architecture firm Cummings & McCrady. The agreement will unite one of the Mid-Atlantic's highest ranking architecture and engineering firms with one of the Southeast's oldest architecture firms.

Cummings & McCrady's strong ties in the region have been forged over many decades. The firm formed in 1957 through a merger of Charleston's largest architectural firm and its oldest engineering firm. Cummings & McCrady currently provides architecture services with a concentration in education, civic and historic preservation.

The firm is led by principals Jerry English and Ben Whitener. During his 30 years at the firm, English worked on notable projects including Sullivan's Island Elementary School, Randolph Hall, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library and the Charleston County Public Services Building. In 2005, the Charleston Contractor's Association honored English with their Architect of the Year award.

Since joining Cummings & McCrady in 1998, Ben Whitener has served on a wide range of projects including Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, Folly Beach City Hall, Charleston County Law Enforcement Center, South Carolina statewide conditions assessments, the College of Charleston, Bland Building National Register adaptive reuse and Gifford/Rosenwald National Register preservation. He also serves as a trustee on the Clemson Architectural Foundation.

"Merging with Moseley Architects will allow the Charleston office to gain the resources and expertise necessary to not only attract new clients, but to broaden our services offered to existing clients. Throughout the merger process, I felt like we were all on the same team. I have developed some great friendships with the leaders at Moseley Architects and I hope to continue to grow the brand in Charleston and beyond," said Whitener.

Steadily growing since its establishment in 1969, Moseley Architects has flourished into a firm with revenues that place it among the top 10% in the nation. The firm serves clients in 30 states and 11 countries through its K12, higher education, civic, justice, senior living and multifamily housing sectors.

"Moseley Architects is very excited about the opportunity to deepen our presence in the Lowcountry through this merger with Cummings & McCrady. We are confident that by aligning with a firm with such rich history and broad respect among clients and the profession that our clients and colleagues will be well served," said Moseley Architects' Chairman, President and CEO Stewart Roberson.

The two firms' relationship began in 2006 when they partnered on the Whitesides Elementary School project for Charleston County School District. They are currently collaborating on two middle school projects in Berkeley County. Both firms were also recently awarded an indefinite delivery contract for Charleston County School District.

Effective January 1, 2021, the merged firms will be known as Moseley Architects.

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects' footprint includes offices in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com .

