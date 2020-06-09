Moseley Architects Names Dora Kay New Senior Living Sector Leader

FAIRFAX, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moseley Architects announced Dora W. Kay, AIA, LEED AP as the firm's new Senior Living Sector Leader. Based out of Moseley Architects' office in Fairfax, Va, she will spearhead the firm's efforts to serve a population expected to grow more than 20% in the next five years.

With more than 30 years of experience, 20 of which focused on senior living facilities, Dora has established herself as one of the country's leading designers in environments for the aging. Since graduating from Virginia Tech School of Architecture and Design and joining the firm in 1998, she has amassed a portfolio that encompasses a variety of project types, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and affordable housing.

"We're very proud to announce that Dora Kay has accepted this opportunity to lead our senior living market activity. She brings decades of design strength and business acumen in her distinguished service to our clients nationwide. We are very excited to watch Dora and our team build on the substantial record of success they have established year after year," said President and CEO Stewart Roberson.

"Over the past 20 years I have had the wonderful opportunity to work in the senior living arena, which has fostered many long-term relationships while assisting providers to grow and evolve. The genuine love and care that goes into creating these unique environments is inspiring. It has been amazing being a part of these partnerships, forging new paths, and watching the industry grow and diversify.

Focused on the future of senior environment, I am looking forward to this next decade as we prepare for the generations behind us with new products, engaging environments, and incorporating innovative technologies as well as incorporating sustainability and resilience into our designs."

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects' footprint includes offices in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com .

CONTACT:

Lisa Demmel

[email protected]

SOURCE Moseley Architects

Related Links

http://www.moseleyarchitects.com

