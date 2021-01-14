Moshi reveals how to get fast charging for your Android phone; updated for 2021

Q Collection chargers mean no time wasted finding perfect positioning—just place your phone down to start charging Tweet this

2. Know your power profiles

Within the Qi standard are two power profiles which dictate how much power can potentially be provided.

The Basic Power Profile (BPP) is essentially the first iteration of Qi, providing a maximum of 5 W. Most Qi-certified devices should be able to achieve at least 5 W output via this profile.

The Extended Power Profile (EPP) is capable of providing up to 15 W of charging power wirelessly and should definitely be your preference if you have a flagship Android handset. Read more about EPP on our blog .

3. Check your manufacturer

Although the Qi EPP can provide 15 W of power, it's up to the handset manufacturer to determine how much power to actually accept for charging, as they will likely need to consider other factors related to battery health and heat transfer. At the time of writing, the current maximum power outputs when using Qi-certified chargers with major manufacturers' handsets are:

Sony: 11 W

Google: 12 W

LG: 10 W

Samsung: 9 W

Keep in mind that these are maximum outputs and may not apply to all phones from that manufacturer. Check your handset's documentation to confirm what to expect from Qi charging.

4. Place it right

Once you've purchased a new wireless charger, the key to getting the best charging performance is correctly placing your phone's receiver coil over the charger's transmitter coils. Check your phone's documentation to learn exactly where its coils are located. It can also help to buy a wireless charger with a more efficient coil, which can output power over a larger area. Finally, a good non-slip surface on top of the charger will ensure that your phone stays in position while charging.

5. Ignore the home brew hype

Several handset manufacturers (notably mostly based in China) have begun to promote their own proprietary alternatives to Qi, claiming wildly outlandish wireless charging outputs of up to 80 W. Not only are these technologies not backed by any standards-based certification, but our internal testing found that they rarely live up to their claims during real-world use. "Using a trusted industry standard such as Qi is the best way to guarantee performance, interoperability—and most importantly—safety," said Mr. Pangborn.

About Moshi's Q Collection

Moshi's Q Collection range of wireless chargers are Qi-certified and support EPP for faster charging. Our proprietary Q-coil™ module has been specially designed for efficient heat dissipation to maximize charging speed and efficiency. A high-density ferrite sheet and high-purity copper coil enhance charging output over a larger charging area so you get a reliable charge every time. No need to worry about perfect positioning, simply place your phone down for worry-free charging. Q-coil™ also charges through cases up to 5 mm thick.

For more information on our Q Collection wireless chargers, check out the entire range available at moshi.com.

About Moshi

Founded in California in 2005, Moshi is a purveyor of accessories for modern living. We thrive on envisioning new ways to improve your life. Our design and engineering experts select only the finest materials to follow our mantra of making fewer, better products. Together with our clean and minimalist aesthetic, all Moshi goods are backed by a 10-year Global Warranty ; an industry first to encourage a quality-over-quantity mindset.

