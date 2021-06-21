Mosquito Joe Launches Ninth Annual Beat the Bloodsuckers Campaign in Honor of Mosquito Control Awareness Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company, and one of the nation's leading mosquito control companies, has launched its annual philanthropic campaign. The ninth annual Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign will take place June 20-26, 2021, in honor of the American Mosquito Control Association's Mosquito Control Awareness Week.

Across more than 375 locations, participating Mosquito Joe franchise locations will give back to their communities in one of two ways:

Franchise owners who choose to work with Nothing But Nets will donate $10 for every new customer serviced during Mosquito Control Awareness Week. This donation sends two life-saving mosquito nets to those who live at risk of contracting malaria in areas such as sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean .

Franchise owners who choose to work with the American Red Cross or a local blood bank will donate 10 percent of new customer sales during Mosquito Control Awareness Week to the respective organization.

Since 2013, Mosquito Joe franchise owners have collectively donated more than $200,000 in charitable giving through the Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign. Over the four years of Mosquito Joe's partnership with Nothing But Nets, the generosity of the Mosquito Joe community has raised more than $146,000 and provided over 30,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to families in need.

"We're proud of our partnership with Nothing But Nets and our local blood banks. Each year we look forward to Mosquito Control Awareness Week to raise awareness and funds that benefit our domestic and global communities," said Mosquito Joe President, Lou Schager. "Now more than ever, we appreciate being in good health and health initiatives. Mosquito Joe is passionate about making each customer's outdoor space fun and itch-free. Through Mosquito Control Awareness Week, we are able to educate our customers on the real dangers of mosquitoes and how they can protect themselves and their families."

To request a quote, visit our website. Or, if you'd like to make a personal donation to the Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign benefitting Nothing But Nets, click here.

About Mosquito Joe®:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks and fleas from customer's yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 350 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and almost 4,800 independently owned and operated franchises that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com. For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit www.MosquitoJoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

