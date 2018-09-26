Mosquito Repellent Market Report Focuses on Current Market Trends, Opportunities and Threats, Driving Factors and Key Vendors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mosquito Repellent Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.66% during the period 2017-2021 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Mosquito Repellent is an aerosol product, which is designed to make surface unattractive or unpleasant to mosquitos. This repellent comprises active and secondary ingredients that repel mosquitos. They are available in several forms like oils, creams, and lotions. The substances used to make repellent may include mud, smoke, tars, plant extracts, and oils. Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Sprays, Coils, Mats, Vaporizers, and other product types could be explored in Mosquito Repellent in the forecast period. Coil sector accounted for the substantial market share of Mosquito Repellent and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because they are cost effective, no need for electricity, and high demand from rural areas. The market may be categorized based on distribution channels like drugstores, convenience stores, online stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and others may be explored in Mosquito Repellent in the forecast period. Convenience stores and hypermarket & supermarket majorly accounted for the significant market share of Mosquito Repellent and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming year. This may be because availability of wide variety of products and customers may easily distinguish between products.

Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Mosquito Repellent and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, high demand from rural areas, growing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing awareness among populace regarding preventive measures of diseases. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Mosquito Repellent in the region. The key players of Mosquito Repellent Market are Spectrum Brands, Godrej Consumer Products, S. C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser, Coghlan's, Zhongshan LANJU Daily Chemical Industrial, Dabur, Woodstream, Enesis Group, Vardhaman Remedies, Herbal Strategi, Murphy's Naturals, and Quantum Health. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key vendors

• Godrej Consumer Products

• Reckitt Benckiser

• S. C. Johnson & Son

• Spectrum Brands

Other prominent vendors

• Coghlan's

• Dabur

• Enesis Group

• GLOBE-Janakantha

• Goodluck Syndicate

• Herbal Strategi

• Hovex

• Jyothy Laboratories

• KAPI

• Kincho

• Kittrich

• Murphy's Naturals

• PIC

• PT Mega Artha Perkasa

• Quantum Health

• TAINWALA

• Thermacell

• Vardhaman Remedies

• Vijay International

• Vin Corporation

• Woodstream

• Zhongshan LANJU Daily Chemical Industrial

Market driver

• Marketing and government initiatives promoting use of mosquito repellents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Threat from professional household insecticide services, and mesh doors and windows

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing demand for mosquito repellent bands and candles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

