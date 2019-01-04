Moss Creek Resources Announces Conference Call to Announce 2018 Preliminary Results and 2019 Capital Plan

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Surge Energy US Holding Company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its preliminary 2018 results and 2019 capital plan and give a company update on February 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST (9:00 AM CST). Hosting the call will be Dexter Burleigh, Chief Executive Officer; Phil Webb, Chief Operating Officer; and James Welch, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is intended to provide information to beneficial owners of the Company's outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), bona fide prospective holders of the Notes and bona fide security analysis of the Notes. If interested in participating in the conference call, please request access to the Company's Virtual Data Room (VDR) available under the Investor Relations tab on the Company's website. Call details are available in the VDR once access is granted.

About Surge Energy US Holdings Company

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently holds approximately 85,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

