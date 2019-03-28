Moss Creek Resources Announces Conference Call to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2018 Results

HOUSTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Surge Energy US Holdings Company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2018 4th quarter and full year financial results on April 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM EDT (10:00 AM CDT). Hosting the call will be Dexter Burleigh, Chief Executive Officer; Phil Webb, Chief Operating Officer; Linhua Guan, Chief Business Development Officer; and James Welch, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call is intended to provide information to beneficial owners of the Company's outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), bona fide prospective holders of the Notes and bona fide security analysts of the Notes. If interested in participating in the conference call, please request access to the Company's Virtual Data Room (VDR) available under the Investor Relations tab on the Company's website. Call details are available in the VDR once access is granted.

About Surge Energy US Holdings Company

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas and currently holds approximately 85,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

