Moss Transitions Leadership With Appointment Of Jason Popp As President And CEO

A well-known executive in the global events industry, Popp was previously President of International at GES, a leading global face-to-face events and trade show services company, where he led teams throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additionally, he is currently a Board Director of InGo, a provider of social marketing for both virtual and in-person events and is on the Advisory Board of the Virtual Events Institute. Prior to GES, Popp held commercial roles with L.E.K. Consulting and Royal Dutch Shell and was based across three European countries.

"I couldn't be more proud to join the talented, global team at Moss. I have known Moss for years as a design-focused partner providing powerful visual communication and structural products for events, environments, retail and exhibits, and now medical supplies," Popp said. "We are uniquely positioned with our operations in the U.S., Germany and China to support the global recovery of brand experiences and events with flexible, affordable and sustainable solutions for brand marketers," Popp added.

Popp succeeds Dan Patterson, who retires after serving eight years with Moss. Patterson oversaw Moss's growth into Germany and China, the evolution of the Company's manufacturing capabilities in a new 180,000 ft2 Illinois global headquarters, and the launch of Moss Medical in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patterson noted, "Jason's past success and his commitment to a strong Company culture and sustainability are in solid alignment with Moss. We are thrilled and confident in Jason's ability to lead Moss to its next level. Our customers can expect a smooth transition."

Popp holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he is also on the School of Business Alumni Board. He resides in Chicago with his wife and three children.

Traditionally, Moss has partnered with brands around the world to tell their story through compelling experiences. Across three continents, we continue to sustainably blend materials, technology and technique for these brand presentation endeavors—and now also to solve critical public health needs. Through global sourcing, fabrication, printing and technical design, Moss creates powerful communication and safety solutions for communities. Follow: LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube.

