Most Americans In Affected Communities Believe Economic Re-Opening Happening Too Quickly

DENVER, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among those living in communities affected by economic re-opening efforts, about one in two (49%) believe these changes are happening too quickly compared to only 12% who believe they're happening too slowly. This finding is among many in a new survey by ROI Rocket that points up the public's concerns about recent moves to re-open the nation's economy piecemeal fashion.

According to this survey, about two in five Americans (42%) report living in a community that has relaxed one or more stay-at-home restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This figure stands in stark contrast to the number of Americans who believe their community is prepared to start re-opening the economy today: 4%. Only about one in four Americans (27%) believe May 15 would be a reasonable target date while the rest prefer June 1 or later, or alternately, don't have any date certain in mind.

Indications are few Americans are willing to resume many routine pre-pandemic behaviors right away. If stay-at-home restrictions were lifted today, fewer than one in ten Americans, for instance, say they'd be likely to attend a concert or sporting event, see a movie in a theater, or visit a bar or café. The prospective change with the greatest immediate support is allowing in-home services or repairs. The percentage of Americans comfortable allowing this activity today, however, still tops out at fewer than one in three (31%).

Dine in restaurants appear to be in for a particularly slow recovery. Only about 12% of Americans say they're likely to dine in a restaurant today. Another one in five (20%) expect to do so within 30 days but most cite within 90 days or later as the most likely timeframe for resuming restaurant dining.

Men are more willing than women to risk engaging in a number of formerly commonplace activities today, including in-person dating (27% vs. 15%), taking a plane flight (16% vs. 6%) and dining in a restaurant (16% vs. 7%). This finding is consistent with other, previous results from ROI Rocket's ongoing study, which show men have been significantly less concerned than women about the personal risks associated with COVID-19 from the beginning of the outbreak.

ABOUT THIS RESEARCH

This study of 1,002 U.S. residents aged 18 and older was fielded between May 5 and May 8, 2020. The results have an associated margin of error of +/- 3.1% at the 95% confidence level in the most conservative case. This means the results come within plus or minus 3.1% of the results that would have been obtained given a census of all qualified individuals. Sample collection was balanced to U.S. Census figures for gender, age, race/ethnicity and household income.

The study is projected to run for another eight (8) weeks and include separate, supplemental studies of business leaders and healthcare professionals. Press releases will be issued periodically for these studies as warranted by the results.

