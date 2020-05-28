Most Dangerous Roads During COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Orders

SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report analyzing which states have the speediest and most accident-prone drivers to see where roads could be most dangerous during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Fewer drivers on the road traveling less miles are leading to a drastic drop in car accidents. However, evidence suggests roads are becoming more deadly during the COVID-19 with an increase of 14% in fatalities per mile driven.

Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-roads-during-covid-19

Key Findings:

The National Safety Council found that vehicle fatalities per mile driven increased by 14% compared to March 2019 .

. Consumer Federation of America estimates a 50% drop in insurance claims during stay-at-home orders.

Open roads are leading to an over 50% increase in highway speeding, making roads more lethal during stay-at-home orders.

QuoteWizard data shows Maine , California and South Carolina are the most accident-prone drivers in the country.

, and are the most accident-prone drivers in the country. Hawaii , South Carolina and Delaware are considered to be the most lead-footed drivers in the country.

Methodology

To determine the states with the most dangerous roads, we analyzed driver history from insurance quote data to see which states are the most accident-prone and which states are most lead-footed. Rankings determine the top 25 states with the highest rates of car accidents (accident-prone) and highest rates of speeding tickets (lead-footed).

Most accident-prone states

Accident Rank State 1 Maine 2 California 3 South Carolina 4 Nebraska 5 Maryland 6 Georgia 7 Washington 8 Utah 9 Ohio 10 Vermont 11 Minnesota 12 New Jersey 13 North Carolina 14 Oregon 15 Virginia 16 Louisiana 17 Massachusetts 18 Connecticut 19 Idaho 20 Texas 21 New York 22 Iowa 23 New Hampshire 24 Tennessee 25 Indiana

Most lead-footed states

Speeding Rank State 1 Hawaii 2 South Carolina 3 Delaware 4 Vermont 5 Idaho 6 Kansas 7 Wisconsin 8 Washington 9 Wyoming 10 Utah 11 New Hampshire 12 Ohio 13 Maine 14 Oregon 15 Minnesota 16 Virginia 17 Nebraska 18 Tennessee 19 Colorado 20 Missouri 21 Maryland 22 Alabama 23 North Carolina 24 North Dakota 25 South Dakota

About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard ( quotewizard.com ) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.

Media Contacts:

Emily: [email protected]

Nathan: [email protected]

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/dangerous-roads-during-covid-19

SOURCE QuoteWizard

Related Links

https://quotewizard.com

