Most Decorated Winter Athlete Apolo Ohno Is 'On Board' With Brrrn as Investor and Strategic Partner

"As an athlete, Brrrn has significantly changed the way that I work out at home," said Apolo Ohno. "I've incorporated slide board training into my fitness routine for over 20 years, and am excited to introduce consumers to this different type of movement while giving them the opportunity to experience Brrrn through my partnership with the brand."

The Brrrn Board, hailed for being the gym that fits under your couch, is an accessible, lightweight, 6ft adjustable slide board designed to fit perfectly into any home or workout routine. Through the power of "side-to-side" training, consumers will focus on a new type of movement that improves core strength, balance, coordination and muscular endurance. The Brrrn Board is an incredibly versatile low-tech, at-home solution for those seeking low-impact cardio.

"Our partnership with Apolo will help us engage new audiences globally as the go-to low-impact, low-tech, low-cost option in the at-home market," said Jimmy T. Martin, Brrrn co-founder. "Having Apolo on board, we are confident that our fitness experience will help unlock your inner Olympian by moving your body in a way that's both fun and challenging — like trying to work from home!"

For half a century, slide boards have been a trusted training tool for collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes. Apolo Ohno, an eight-time medalist for short track speed skating and former Dancing With The Stars champion, has been using the slide board since he was 12-years-old to optimize his athletic performance as a world-class athlete.

"As the at-home fitness industry continues to grow, we've seen the demand for accessibility and inclusivity with both the workouts and the instructors who teach them," said Johnny Adamic, Brrrn co-founder. "We're confident that our platform speaks to every body, whether you're at the beginning of your fitness journey or a competitive athlete."

Brrrn Boards are available at shop.thebrrrn.com for $229 (5 ft) and $299 (6 ft adjustable) with an All-Access subscription ($14.99 monthly or $149.99 annually), which allows subscribers to explore workout content both on and off the Brrrn Board. With international streaming capabilities, Brrrn's At-Home App allows users across the globe access to hundreds of 10, 20, 30, 45 and 60-minute on-demand videos from their world class instructors. The Brrrn At-Home App is available on iOS and Android with a wide range of workout categories available including Slide, Cardio Sculpt, Core, Bootcamp, Recovery, Yoga, Brrreath, Brrrnouts and a variety of bodyweight only exercises. Follow Brrrn on Instagram @Brrrn and Facebook @thebrrrn | #brrrnboard #feelthebrrrn.

About Brrrn

In May 2018, Brrrn launched the world's first cool temperature boutique fitness concept and lifestyle brand in New York City. The research driven concept is founded by Jimmy T. Martin and Johnny Adamic. In 2020, Brrrn expanded the brand with an at-home global fitness digital platform and the launch of a custom slide board, the Brrrn Board.

About Apolo Ohno

Reinvention is at the core of Apolo Anton Ohno. He acquired and honed this skill over a decade of Olympic speed skating competition during which he became the most decorated US Winter Olympian of all time. Apolo continually adapts that performance mindset to support ongoing personal and professional growth. He has drawn on this acumen to become a global cross-industry entrepreneur, a successful sports broadcaster and television personality, a New York Times best-selling author, and a lifelong scholar inside and outside the university setting. Apolo harnesses these experiences to educate and inspire organizations on how to foster a sustained leadership mindset needed to overcome current business challenges.

