Most Elite Training Center In America Reopens, Focusing On Both Mental And Physical Well-being For All Their Members

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbreakable Performance is a private training center located in a prime location hiding in plain sight above the Sunset Strip with a view that's worth millions. This diamond in the rough offers the most elite, results-oriented, confidence-building, inspirational gym experience you've been looking for. Unbreakable is a membership-based club with the social aspect and community feel of a country club, state-of-the-art equipment, and the best trainers in the world.

Created by FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer in 2014, Unbreakable Performance was named by Yahoo Health "The Most Elite Gym In America" and "The Soho House Of Gyms" by the New York Times. While it is a gym, they pride themselves on their community and family atmosphere over everything else.

"At Unbreakable, we build you up from the inside out. The world is a really scary place these days, and I wanted to give our Unbreakable family another tool to be able to build ourselves up together with," said Glazer. "I suffer from depression and anxiety, and for me, therapy, as well as the gym, have helped me cut through the gray. I want to be able to give the rest of Unbreakable the same support and a safe place to help them with their mental health struggles as well as growth. We need to train our hearts and minds as much as our bodies. I am very proud of this step."

It's a gym like no other. Forged in the fires of some of the world's most extreme athletes and coaches - it's crafted with exclusive technology, the most effective recovery methods, and now a full-time mental health professional on staff. Suzi Landolphi, LMFT, met Jay many years ago while he was creating a non-profit for children with life-threatening illnesses. Shortly after that, Suzi helped create a ground-breaking, progressive, veteran retreat curriculum, which is now offered around the nation with Glazer's other charity MVP: Merging Vets & Players, a program designed to group together former combat vets and athletes to tackle the tough transition together.

UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE is unlike any other gym in America. It's a place where you can push your body, get stronger, feel better, and emerge inspired to take on any challenge life throws at you with newfound confidence. That is why we call it UNBREAKABLE PERFORMANCE.

