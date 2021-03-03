Most Expensive Private Compound in Houston Hits Market for First Time

Acclaimed architect Ken Newberry stated, " as an architect doing work for over 35 years across the United States and in several other countries around the world, I will tell you that The Romanov in Houston, Texas is one of the most extraordinary houses anyone may ever see.

"While the exterior was influenced and follows the aesthetic of the Richardsonian Romanesque style there are also elements throughout inspired by trips to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina and Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California.

"Like Hearst Castle, the interior of the home incorporates architectural elements personally selected by the client and shipped from England, France, Belgium and Italy," he said.

The 22,000 SQFT home is complemented by a 3,500 SQFT guest lodge in its own private 5-acre setting. The prominent, elevated, 9-acre estate is surrounded on three sides by a moat of the 18,000-year-old Buffalo Bayou and buffered by the expansive grounds of the Houston Country Club. It is only entered via a private, secured gate in a cul-de-sac. All of it takes in the Houston skyline.

"This is without question one of the most expensively built, tasteful and well-designed compounds ever built in Texas or nationally for that matter that I have seen and as a result, it follows, and I fully expect, that it will set a new benchmark in residential luxury sales well north of any Houston sale to date," said Uechtritz.

"This estate is only for a discerning few, a security conscious and private, ultra-high net worth clientele. It will only be available to discuss through confidential, pre-qualified request. There will be no brokers open, nor will it open for broker previews, or to anyone for that matter, who has not first signed a confidentiality agreement and proved up complete financial ability to perform. We are releasing very few details or photographs to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner.

"We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after criteria is met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow," he said.

A Richardsonian Romanesque is rare and very few exist in the USA. The Romanov draws influences from a series of other renowned estates in America, such as the Wrigley, and Vanderbilt mansions, as well as construction elements from the University of Indiana's limestone buildings, and even the Pentagon. Construction includes hand cut limestone blocks a minimum of 12 inches thick.

9/ 11 - Six years in construction and finished in 2005, The Romanov is a skillfully crafted work of steel, concrete, and custom hand cut limestone from Indiana. Progress on the build was halted after the 9/11 attacks. The US Government required, and thus diverted, all the available limestone from the renowned Bybee quarries of Indiana to be redirected from the Romanov for the Pentagon rebuild.

In addition to interior architecturals sourced across Europe, the estate is replete with truly custom and hand-built finishes, including a wrought iron elevator, interior railings and chandeliers. Energy efficiencies, embedded technology, and privacy features are as equally timeless as the entire estate.

Builder Jeff Thomsen said, "For some of the more formal rooms, we cast our own trim of bronze buttons for controlling the lights. There are carvings in wood, stone, and metal that were the result of hundreds of hours of work."

About the Icon Global Group.

Founded by Dallas based complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Australian Bernard Uechtritz; The Icon Global Group is an internationally connected, independent, full-service specialist company which designs and implements customized strategic and tactical, marketing and sales campaigns for unique, one of a kind, real property assets and business opportunities. Icon is the leading Farm & Ranch, Luxury Ranch, and Unique Residential sales firm of its kind and represents select industrial, commercial, and mixed-use real estate projects.

Formerly a leading luxury real estate broker in Southern California, Uechtritz returned to his ranching roots in Texas, establishing the Icon Global Group. In 2016 Uechtritz successfully led the unprecedented global marketing and record-breaking sales campaign of America's most Iconic Cattle & Horse, Oil & Gas, Water & Farming enterprise – The legendary 535,000± acre – $725 Million Dollar – W.T. Waggoner Estate Ranch, in Vernon, Texas.

All photo & video credits - Icon Global Group

Website: https://www.icon.global/romanov



Video: https://vimeo.com/511780904



The Romanov Estate - photos

