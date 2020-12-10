Most impactful platform release in Onspring's history

Version 19.0 represents a full scale, ground up, effort to modernize and streamline user interaction with a frictionless experience, yielding an intuitive environment that maximizes automation. This release includes an all-new user experience for both administrators and end-users and simplifies even the most complex platform configurations and options. Each feature, function and control across the entire system has been re-imagined. The overall experience remains familiar, while also maintaining a familiar, natural, feel for new and existing users.

These changes unite the innovation goals of the Onspring team with a significant percentage of client ideas and enhancements. In addition to a new user experience, v19.0 includes all new designers for workflows, surveys, dashboards, plus new layout options, expanded controls, and automatic personalization.

"The past 10 years have been incredible for Onspring, and the release marks the beginning of a new chapter for our platform's development plan," says Matt Pugh, Executive Vice President for Onspring. "Our product roadmap is primarily client driven and v19.0 represents the perfect combination of the Onspring vision combined with the creativity of our brilliant clients who inspire us to become better every day. v19.0 exists thanks to our tremendous client partnerships and the dedicated Onspring team who innovated upon the development contributions made through the years."

Incurring only four minutes of downtime for the transition, initial client response to the v19.0 release on December 6 has been overwhelmingly positive.

About Onspring

Onspring provides business process automation and real-time data visualization through cloud-based software. The company's no-code platform means every user can create automated workflows and reporting dashboards across business units without support from IT resources, providing flexibility for those who want both convenience and customization. Recognized as a leader in business automation technology, Onspring customers provide 5-star reviews for its ability to deliver top solutions for governance, risk and compliance, vendor management, internal audit, business continuity & disaster recovery.

CONTACT:

Emily Figg, VP Marketing

+1 913.645.8499

[email protected]

SOURCE Onspring

Related Links

http://www.onspring.com

