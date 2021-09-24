Most Popular Flying Car in History Hits New Reservation Milestones

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky's flying sports car – the Switchblade – has just hit two new milestones. This week they reached Reservation Position 1,500. Per the company, this translates to an average of over 4 Reservations per week, over the last 26 months. Additionally, Samson recently added the 45th country to their global roster of where Reservation Holders reside.

"We're excited to see the international interest continuing to grow. When you look at the flying car arena, no one has even come close to our numbers," explained Founder and CEO Sam Bousfield. "While demand is still highest in the US, where we have customers in all 50 States, Samson is making the Switchblade available with left-drive or right-drive controls to satisfy people wherever they live," he added.

NASA recently released a white paper indicating that Regional Air Mobility (inter-city trips of up to 500 miles) would become the next great advancement in transportation, well ahead of Urban Air Mobility (city-wide air taxi) which has a much longer development timeline. Vehicles such as the Switchblade and the Dutch PAL-V will enable people to park their flying cars in their garage and drive them to the nearest airport, which in the US is typically within 15 minutes of where most people live.

The Switchblade vehicle transitions from road to air in roughly three minutes, after which you are free to fly to the airport nearest your destination and drive the last few miles, all in the same vehicle - shaving up to 65% off your travel time.

The Switchblade flying sports car is classified as a motorcycle by the U.S. Department of Transportation, but the Samson Sky team likes to call it a flying sports car because of its high performance. The engine is a supercharged, lightweight 200 hp liquid-cooled 3-cylinder that is capable of 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 125+ mph. In the air it is designed to cruise at 160 mph, with a top speed of up to 190 mph and a range of 500 miles. Using Road & Track's slalom testing parameters, the Ground Test Vehicle outperformed everything in its wheelbase per Road & Track's historical data base.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress to launch, visit: www.SamsonSky.com

