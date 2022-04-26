Onu tracked the 25 stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with the highest number of purchases for the week ending April 22, 2022. Looking across different types of assets, the most-traded individual stock was Disney (DIS), ETF was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and cryptocurrency was Dogecoin (DOGE). This is not financial advice or a recommendation, but it is a fun look behind the curtain to see what other folks have been buying the kids they love.

For the full list visit: https://www.giveonu.com/most-popular-investments-for-kids-on-onu

Founded in 2021, Onu is a new platform that helps families and friends build children's financial futures through investment gifts of stock and cryptocurrency. Onu is a free platform for parents with no monthly fees that makes it quick and easy to create an account for their child and start building a portfolio from 5,000 + stocks and cryptocurrencies. As their investments grow, Onu provides parents and children with educational opportunities for financial literacy while building wealth at the same time.

Onu offers Crypto investing for your child's custodial account through Alpaca Crypto LLC ("Alpaca Crypto"). Alpaca Crypto is not a member of SIPC or FINRA. Cryptocurrencies are not stocks and cryptocurrency investments are not protected by either FDIC or SIPC.

