Most Powerful: Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Models Announced

All three models bear distinctive Acid Green coloring around their badges, and on their brake calipers. The Sport Chrono Package, which includes a mode switch featuring the Sport Response button, is also standard on all three vehicles. In the case of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, the same active roof spoiler found on the Cayenne Turbo is able to make aerodynamic adjustments with five different positions depending on a variety of factors including speed and drive mode. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe also share the same design as other Cayenne Coupe derivative models. A roofline that is 0.78 inches (20 millimeters) lower and an increase in rear track width of 0.70 inches (18 millimeters) create a more muscular appearance and stance.

For all Cayenne Coupe models, Porsche combined a fixed spoiler above the rear window with a new adaptive rear spoiler below it. The adaptive spoiler extends by 5.3 inches (135 mm) at speeds of 56 mph and up to enhance aerodynamic stability.

The new Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe models accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, toward an electronically limited top track speed of 183 mph.

A 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine making 541 horsepower (404 kW) combined with a 134-horsepower (100 kW) electric motor generate a total system output of 670 horsepower (550 kW) and 663 lb-ft of torque (900 Nm). The electric motor sits between the gasoline engine and the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, allowing the respective power sources to propel the vehicle in combination or independently, depending on the selected drive mode. Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive is standard equipment on all Cayenne models including the newly announced versions. The electric motor is connected to a 14.1 kWh lithium ion battery offering 30 percent more energy capacity than the battery used in previous generation plug-in hybrid Cayenne models. The same battery is used in other current plug-in hybrid Cayenne models.

As the top models, these two vehicles come with improved standard equipment as compared to the Cayenne Turbo and Cayenne Turbo Coupe. Of particular significance, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and Sport Chrono Package are all included from the factory as standard. A 7.2 kW onboard charger and 21-inch AeroDesign Wheels including wheel arch extensions in exterior color are also standard equipment on the top two models. Sport Exhaust and Rear Axle Steering are both available as options. The upgraded charger enables a complete recharge of the 14.1 kWh battery in as little as 2.4 hours when using a 240-volt connection with a 50-amp circuit. All of these features except PTV+ are optionally available on the V6-powered Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe.

Both models include 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats as standard equipment. The seating layout for the standard body style includes a rear bench seat with three seating positions. By contrast, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe feature two seating positions with separated individual bucket seats. For those customers who wish to take advantage of three rear seating positions, the rear bench seat design from the standard body is available to customers as a no-cost option. The rear seats in the coupe also sit lower to offset the Coupe roofline, which is 0.78 inches (20 millimeters) lower than the standard model.

The same Lightweight Sport Package versions associated with the other Cayenne Coupe models are also available to the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. This package, which is currently available in two forms, adds a wide range of exterior and interior equipment. The changes include a carbon fiber roof, 22-inch GT Design Wheels, the Sport Design Package, the Carbon Interior Package, a Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Alcantara, an Alcantara roof liner, black and silver Houndstooth seat centers and various exterior body parts in carbon fiber. Depending on the selected version, the Lightweight Sport Package saves up to 48 lbs.

In addition to the new top models, Porsche also announced the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe today. Combining the same 3.0-liter single-turbo V6 and electric motor as the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid, total system output is 455 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the standard Sport Chrono Package, the 0-60 mph sprint happens in 4.7 seconds. Top track speed for this model is 157 mph.

Eight-way Sport Seats offer significant side and thigh bolstering, further emphasizing the sporty intent of the Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe. A fixed glass panoramic roof, and 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels also represent upgrades in standard equipment over the Cayenne E-Hybrid.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe are all expected to reach U.S. Porsche dealerships in the first quarter of 2020. EPA fuel economy estimates have not been announced at this time. The starting MSRPs are $161,900 for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, $164,400 for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe and $86,400 for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe, all excluding $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

